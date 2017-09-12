Pierz's Cole Andres was the 17th runner to cross the line.

The Pierz girls did not field a complete team, but were led by Samantha Winscher and Brenna Andres who finished 52nd and 53rd, respectively.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Mora 70, 2-Cambridge-Isanti 87, 3-Spectrum 107, 4-Heritage Christian 117, 5-Pine City 160, 6-Moose Lake-Willow River 160, 7-Foley 201, 8-Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 214, 9-Rockford 262, 10-Providence Academy 272, 11-Rus City 273, 12-North Branch 282, 13-Princeton 293, 14-Pierz 295, 15-Zimmerman 452, 16-North Lakes Academy 472, 17-Maple Lake 502, inc-Braham, East Central, Hinckley-Finlayson, Legacy Christian Academy, Northwest Homeschool, Watertown-Mayer

Individual winner: Noah Bundrock (HLWW) 17:06.3

Pierz results: 3-Jake Andres 17:36.7, 17-Cole Andres 18:49.0, 77-Jasper Hennen 20:59.0, 98-Will Heschke 22:30.6, 100-Simon Kroll 22:51.8, 103-Bradley Pawlu 23:21.1, 116-Charles Pekar 29:50.9

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Providence Academy 79, 2-Mora 81, 3-Rockford 108, 4-Princeton 137, 5-Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 163, 6-Cambridge-Isanti 165, 7-Heritage Christian 169, 8-Zimmerman 188, 9-Pine City 193, 10-Northwest Homeschool 212, 11-Maple Lake 234, 12-Spectrum 282, 13-Moose Lake-Willow River 327, 14-North Branch 383, 15-Rush City 435, 16-North Lakes Academy 446, inc-Braham, East Central, Foley, Legacy Christian Academy, Pierz

Individual winner: Erika Swanson (Northwest Homeschool) 20:29.0

Pierz results: 52-Samantha WInscher 23:55.3, 53-Brenna Andres 24:11.2, Katie Schaefer 30:20.3

Next: Pierz Pioneer Stampede 4:15 p.m. Monday.