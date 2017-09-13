Area Golf News: Von Hanson's claims title
Von Hanson's Meats defeated Reichert Bus in the championship match Sept. 7 of the Cragun's Legacy Courses men's league to claim the overall season title.
Reichert Bus placed second followed by State Farm Insurance in third, Team Legacy in fifth, Shep's on 6th in fifth, Edward Jones placed sixth, Thelen Heating and Roofing was seventh and Big Woods landed in eighth
While Von Hanson's was defeating Reichert, the rest of the league was playing a scramble. Finishing first was Giovanni's Pizza followed by Sultans of Swing.
Bernie McDonough was closest to the pin as he carded a hole-in-one on Bobby's 11th and Mike Mohrfeld made the longest putt.
Legacy women
Janice Oakley hit the longest drive on the Dutch Legacy and Erin Books made the longest putt during the Sept. 5 women's night at Cragun's Legacy Courses.
On the Par 3 Course, Katie Nelson made the longest putt and Kristy Jedinak was closest to the pin.
Breezy Point men
Hack Attack is back and just in time.
Hack Attack defeated Double Trouble 11.5-6.5 to secure a 0.5 lead over Farnsworth/Anderson with one week remaining in the season.
Farnsworth/Anderson, which was leading, tied Sasse/Trumpold 9-9 to move into second with Billy's 3, which beat Billy's 2, holding the third-place position.
Results from Sept. 6:
Team results
Dockside 12.5, Mulligans 5.5
Hack Attack 11.5, Double Trouble 6.5
Fyle's 10.5, Commander 7.5
Billy's Fore 10, Billy's 1 8
DDJ 10, Chicago Gangsters 8
Patriots 9.5, Breezy Bombers 8.5
Old School 9.5, JJ's Pub 8.5
Billy's 3 9.5, Billy's 2 8.5
Farnsworth/Andersen 9, Sasse/Trumpold 9
Team Standings
Hack Attack 130.5
Farnsworth/Anderson 129.5
Billy's 3 126
Billy's Fore 123.5
Double Trouble 123
Dockside 120
Old School 120
JJ's Pub 119
Billy's 2 119
Sasse/Trumpold 117.5
Breezy Bombers 117
Billy's 1 115
DDJ 114
Commander 112
Fyle's 110.5
Chicago Gangsters 106
Mulligans 104.5
Patriots 99
Individual results
Longest putts: Dave Thomas, Wayne Fyle, Gene Berry
Low gross: Dick Williams 35, Jim Fischer 37
Low net: Wayne Fyle 28, Bob Vosnos 28, Lee Beregseth 29
Whitefish women
Barb Holubar scored a 45 to win the first flight of the player's choice game Sept. 6 for the Whitefish women's 18-hole league.
Helen McGrath was second with 46 and Cathy Munger, Anita Stensby and Maxine Riches all tied for third.
Joan Kantos shot 48 to win the second flight. Pat McKee was second and Myra Faust third.
Dorie Kaleva bested the third flight with a 46. Joi brandt and Mary Kay Kendall tied for second with 48s.
Munger shot a net 66 for the low round and her gross 76 wasn't bad either.
Mimi Swanson, McGrath, Kaleva, Munger, Stensby and Holubar all carded birdies. Holubar finished with two, including a chip-in birdie on hole No. 6.
Fairways at Howard's Barn
Gloria Meidinger, Nan Dahle and Marlene Miller won the season-ending scramble Sept. 12 for women's league at Fairways at Howard's Barn.
Pat Rauenhorst sank a chip in.
Next year's women's league will begin in May.
Holes-in-one
Wade Hopkins, Sugar Land, Texas, aced the 163-yard 14th hole of The Classic at Madden's Sept. 3 using a 4-iron.
Upcoming events
Sept. 14—Pine Ribbon (women's event), Madden's Pine Beach East
Sept. 15—MGA Senior Tour, The Classic at Madden's
Sept. 15—Camp Shamineau tournament, Pine Ridge
Sept. 16—Rossy Round-up, Whitetail Run
Sept. 17—Couples Steak Fry, Emily Greens
Sept. 19—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods
Sept. 20—Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf Tournament, Grand View Lodge's Preserve
Sept. 23—Tournament of the Trades scramble, Crosswoods
Sept. 23—13th annual Gary Stiner Ironman Classic, Emily Greens
Sept. 23-24—Fish and Golf Tournament, Grand View Lodge's Pines
Sept. 23-24—Greater Whitefish Scramble, Whitefish
Sept. 24—Classic 6-6-6 Shootout, The Classic at Madden's
Sept. 30—The Houff scramble, Grand View Lodge's Pines
Sept. 30—Year End tournament, Pine Ridge
Sept. 30—Womenade Glow Ball event, Whitetail Run