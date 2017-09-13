Area Golf News: Von Hanson's claims title

Reichert Bus placed second followed by State Farm Insurance in third, Team Legacy in fifth, Shep's on 6th in fifth, Edward Jones placed sixth, Thelen Heating and Roofing was seventh and Big Woods landed in eighth

While Von Hanson's was defeating Reichert, the rest of the league was playing a scramble. Finishing first was Giovanni's Pizza followed by Sultans of Swing.

Bernie McDonough was closest to the pin as he carded a hole-in-one on Bobby's 11th and Mike Mohrfeld made the longest putt.

Legacy women

Janice Oakley hit the longest drive on the Dutch Legacy and Erin Books made the longest putt during the Sept. 5 women's night at Cragun's Legacy Courses.

On the Par 3 Course, Katie Nelson made the longest putt and Kristy Jedinak was closest to the pin.

Breezy Point men

Hack Attack is back and just in time.

Hack Attack defeated Double Trouble 11.5-6.5 to secure a 0.5 lead over Farnsworth/Anderson with one week remaining in the season.

Farnsworth/Anderson, which was leading, tied Sasse/Trumpold 9-9 to move into second with Billy's 3, which beat Billy's 2, holding the third-place position.

Results from Sept. 6:

Team results

Dockside 12.5, Mulligans 5.5

Hack Attack 11.5, Double Trouble 6.5

Fyle's 10.5, Commander 7.5

Billy's Fore 10, Billy's 1 8

DDJ 10, Chicago Gangsters 8

Patriots 9.5, Breezy Bombers 8.5

Old School 9.5, JJ's Pub 8.5

Billy's 3 9.5, Billy's 2 8.5

Farnsworth/Andersen 9, Sasse/Trumpold 9

Team Standings

Hack Attack 130.5

Farnsworth/Anderson 129.5

Billy's 3 126

Billy's Fore 123.5

Double Trouble 123

Dockside 120

Old School 120

JJ's Pub 119

Billy's 2 119

Sasse/Trumpold 117.5

Breezy Bombers 117

Billy's 1 115

DDJ 114

Commander 112

Fyle's 110.5

Chicago Gangsters 106

Mulligans 104.5

Patriots 99

Individual results

Longest putts: Dave Thomas, Wayne Fyle, Gene Berry

Low gross: Dick Williams 35, Jim Fischer 37

Low net: Wayne Fyle 28, Bob Vosnos 28, Lee Beregseth 29

Whitefish women

Barb Holubar scored a 45 to win the first flight of the player's choice game Sept. 6 for the Whitefish women's 18-hole league.

Helen McGrath was second with 46 and Cathy Munger, Anita Stensby and Maxine Riches all tied for third.

Joan Kantos shot 48 to win the second flight. Pat McKee was second and Myra Faust third.

Dorie Kaleva bested the third flight with a 46. Joi brandt and Mary Kay Kendall tied for second with 48s.

Munger shot a net 66 for the low round and her gross 76 wasn't bad either.

Mimi Swanson, McGrath, Kaleva, Munger, Stensby and Holubar all carded birdies. Holubar finished with two, including a chip-in birdie on hole No. 6.

Fairways at Howard's Barn

Gloria Meidinger, Nan Dahle and Marlene Miller won the season-ending scramble Sept. 12 for women's league at Fairways at Howard's Barn.

Pat Rauenhorst sank a chip in.

Next year's women's league will begin in May.

Holes-in-one

Wade Hopkins, Sugar Land, Texas, aced the 163-yard 14th hole of The Classic at Madden's Sept. 3 using a 4-iron.

Upcoming events

Sept. 14—Pine Ribbon (women's event), Madden's Pine Beach East

Sept. 15—MGA Senior Tour, The Classic at Madden's

Sept. 15—Camp Shamineau tournament, Pine Ridge

Sept. 16—Rossy Round-up, Whitetail Run

Sept. 17—Couples Steak Fry, Emily Greens

Sept. 19—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods

Sept. 20—Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf Tournament, Grand View Lodge's Preserve

Sept. 23—Tournament of the Trades scramble, Crosswoods

Sept. 23—13th annual Gary Stiner Ironman Classic, Emily Greens

Sept. 23-24—Fish and Golf Tournament, Grand View Lodge's Pines

Sept. 23-24—Greater Whitefish Scramble, Whitefish

Sept. 24—Classic 6-6-6 Shootout, The Classic at Madden's

Sept. 30—The Houff scramble, Grand View Lodge's Pines

Sept. 30—Year End tournament, Pine Ridge

Sept. 30—Womenade Glow Ball event, Whitetail Run