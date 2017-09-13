Search
    Central Lakes Conference: Warriors' Wasniewski, Fletcher performers of week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 3:00 a.m.
    Brainerd Warriors Gina Wasniewski and Britney Fletcher were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week ending Sept. 9 in their respective sports.

    In two girls soccer games, Wasniewski helped limit opponents to only nine shots on goal.

    In girls tennis, at No. 2 singles, Fletcher posted a record of 6-0 last week with a close 3-set win against vs Bemidji that enabled the Warriors to edge the Lumberjacks 4-3.

