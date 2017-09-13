Area Volleyball: Rangers roar to fifth straight victory

In the Rangers' fifth straight win, Jami Nelson led the team in set assists with 13 and Caitlyn Gutzman collected 12 digs, followed by Kylie Monson with 10.

Isle 10 16 12

Crosby-Ironton 25 25 25

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Brooke Walker 1 kill,

Kat Tauzell 2 kills

Caitlyn Gutzman 1 kill, 12 digs

Danielle Rydberg 1 kill, 7 digs

Madison Midthun 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Michaela Stangel 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 digs

Kylie Monson 4 kills, 2 ace serves, 10 digs

Ashley Hunter 2 digs

Shyanne Loiland 13 kills, 10 set assists, 3 ace serves, 4 digs, 1 block

Abby Arneson 1 kill,

Madison Bordwell 1 set assist

Jami Nelson 7 kills, 12 set assists, 3 ace serves, 8 digs, 3 blocks

Overall: C-I 7-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

WDC 3, Nevis 0

NEVIS—Casey Volkmann dominated the stats for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines racking up 35 kills in a 3-0 non-conference win over the Nevis Tigers Tuesday.

The 5-8 senior outside hitter posted 17 kills, six blocks, 10 digs and an ace serve for the 8-1 Wolverines.

Ashley Adams put up 29 set assists for WDC while Ellie Miron and Kennedy Gravelle each contributed eight kills.

Nevis 15 13 15

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Lila Lohmiller 9 digs

Ashley Adams 2 kills, 2 blocks, 29 set assists, 5 digs, 1 ace serve

Courtny Warren 1 dig

Kennedy Gravelle 8 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs

Kyla Ness 3 digs

Katlyn Heaton 6 digs

Casey Volkmann 17 kills, 6 blocks, 10 digs, 1 ace serve

Ellie Miron 8 kills, 2 blocks

Kylee Hopp 5 blocks

Overall: WDC 8-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

LRCS 3, Woodcrest 0

FRIDLEY—Abby Grider contributed 11 kills and Haylee Jacobus three ace serves for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in their 3-0 win over Woodcrest in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools match Tuesday.

Woodcrest 22 19 24

Lake Region 25 25 26

Lake Region statistics

Haylee Jacobus 3 ace serves

Abby Grider 11 kills

Next: Paul Bunyan Tournament at Lake Region Christian, Baxter, Friday-Saturday.

Little Falls 3, Foley 2

LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg led the Little Falls attack at the net with 15 kills, and on defense with 21 digs as the Flyers won 3-2 over Foley in a Granite Ridge Conference match Tuesday.

The Flyers won the first two sets, then dropped the next two before winning the final set 16-14.

Kailey Ginter tallied 27 set assists, and Taylor Jordan served three aces in the Flyers' win.

Foley 16 16 25 25 14

Little Falls 25 25 14 9 16

Little Falls statistics

Kailey Ginter 2 kills, 27 set assists, 1 ace serve, 7 digs

Rachel Tembreull 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 7 digs

MacKenzie Jendro 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block

Madelyn VanRisseghem 2 kills, 1 set assist, 1 block

Sydney Berg 15 kills, 21 digs, 1 block

Sophia Sowada 7 kills, 1 block

Allie Steinmetz 1 set assist, 16 digs

Taylor Jordan 1 set assist, 3 ace serves, 8 digs

Kerstin Knopik 2 digs

Abby Poser 1 set assists, 9 digs

Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 3-6. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 1

PIERZ—Clare Ganley pounded 22 kills and accumulated 19 digs as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Pierz Pioneers 3-1 Tuesday.

Britt Kratochvil scooped 21 digs and contributed 12 kills while Mariah Rickard grabbed 34 digs and three ace serves for the Patriots.

Jordyn Jansen of Pierz brought in 32 digs for the Pioneers. Kylie Porter tallied nine kills, 13 set assists, 14 digs and three aces in the non-conference game.

Pequot Lakes 22 25 25 25

Pierz 25 23 23 19

Pequot Lakes statistics

Jenna Elfering 1 set assist, 3 digs, 2 aces

Britt Kratochvil 12 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces

Elle Olmscheid 1 set assist, 1 block

Addie Hubbard 9 kills, 1 block

Karli Skog 14 kills, 30 set assists, 7 digs, 1 block

Sannah Lohmiller 6 kills, 24 set assists, 8 digs

Arianna Merta 1 ace

Clare Ganley 22 kills, 19 digs

Mirjana Ganley 1 dig

Mariah Rickard 1 kill, 1 set assist, 34 digs, 3 aces

Overall: PL 7-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz statistics

Jordyn Jansen 2 set assists, 32 digs

Kelsi Stuckmayer 8 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces

Jayden Smieja 2 digs

Malea Boser 2 kills, 17 set assists, 5 digs, 1 ace

Saira Brausen 1 dig

Hannah Krych 8 kills, 1 dig

Taylor Kimman 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig

Jade Porter 10 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace

Kylie Porter 9 kills, 13 set assists, 1 block, 14 digs, 3 aces

Overall: Prz 6-3. Next: Pierz at Maple Lake 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Sebeka 3, S-M 0

SEBEKA—Camryn Banaka picked up nine digs and one kill as the Staples-Motley Cardinals fell 3-0 to the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday.

Alex Davis and Mackenna Bjerga each scooped seven digs for the Cardinals in the non-conference match. Bjerga also supplied seven set assists and a kill.

Sebeka 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 12 11 17

Staples-Motley statistics

Kiara Storry 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace

Camryn Banaka 1 kill, 9 digs

Alix Peterson 2 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

Mackenna Bjerga 1 kill, 7 set assists, 7 digs,

Alex Davis 7 digs, 1 ace

Tabetha Allen 3 kills, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Kiera Dumpprope 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 1 ace

Overall: SM 2-5. Next: Pillager at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Onamia 3, Aitkin 0

AITKIN—Magi Fellerman recorded nine kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces for the Aitkin Gobblers as they fell 3-0 to the Onamia Panthers Tuesday.

Gobblers head coach Tate Watts brought up freshman Kate Pelarski to replace libero Jillian MacDonald who was out with illness and Pelarski recorded four digs in the Great River Conference match.

Onamia 25 25 25

Aitkin 17 14 19

Aitkin statistics

Kayla Ryan 5 set assists

Ramsey Moe 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace

Maggi Fellerman 9 kills, 3 block, 3 digs, 2 aces

Sarah Curtiss 2 kills, 1 set assist

Kaija Davies 4 kills

Kate Kokesh 2 set assist 1 dig

Ally Ehnstrom 11 set assists, 1 dig

Kate Pelarski 4 digs

Conference: A 2-1. Overall: A 4-4. Next: Pine City at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Park Rapids 3, PRB 0

PINE RIVER—Bailey Wynn of Pine River-Backus recorded nine kills and 20 digs for the Tigers as they were defeated by the Park Rapids Panthers 3-0 Tuesday.

Gabby Rainwater gave the Tigers 10 digs and six kills, while Rylie Hersey added 11 digs 21 set assists and two kills in the non-conference match.

Park Rapids 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus 19 21 12

Pine River-Backus statistics

Alyssa Semmler 6 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Anna Downie 1 dig, 1 ace

Anna Felthous 2 kills, 7 digs

Bailey Wynn 9 kills, 20 digs

Emma Barchus 1 kill, 1 set assist, 7 digs

Gabby Rainwater 6 kills, 10 digs

Jaime Johnson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

Olivia Adkins 5 digs, 1 ace

Rylie Hirschey 2 kills, 21 set assists, 11 digs

Overall: PRB 3-4. Next: Pine River-Backus at Nevis 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

BBE 3, Verndale 0

BROOTEN—Morgan Glenz hammered eight kills and collected 13 digs for the Verndale Pirates in a 3-0 non-conference loss to the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars Tuesday.

Mardi Ehrmantraut posted 13 set assists for the 3-5 Pirates.

BBE 25 25 25

Verndale 19 19 23

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 2 kills, 1 set assist, 5 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve, 13 set assists, 6 digs

Sarah Barrett 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 2 digs

Morgan Glenz 8 kills, 13 digs

Ashley Aarseth 4 digs

Tess Jones 2 set assists, 8 digs

Molly Brownlow 1 set assist, 7 digs

Overall: V 3-5. Next: Sebeka at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.