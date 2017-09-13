Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Volleyball: Rangers roar to fifth straight victory

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:24 a.m.

    CROSBY—Shyanne Loiland notched 13 kills, and tallied 10 set assists as Crosby-Ironton defeated Isle 3-0 in a non-conference match Tuesday.

    In the Rangers' fifth straight win, Jami Nelson led the team in set assists with 13 and Caitlyn Gutzman collected 12 digs, followed by Kylie Monson with 10.

    Isle 10 16 12

    Crosby-Ironton 25 25 25

    Crosby-Ironton statistics

    Brooke Walker 1 kill,

    Kat Tauzell 2 kills

    Caitlyn Gutzman 1 kill, 12 digs

    Danielle Rydberg 1 kill, 7 digs

    Madison Midthun 1 ace serve, 1 dig

    Michaela Stangel 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 digs

    Kylie Monson 4 kills, 2 ace serves, 10 digs

    Ashley Hunter 2 digs

    Shyanne Loiland 13 kills, 10 set assists, 3 ace serves, 4 digs, 1 block

    Abby Arneson 1 kill,

    Madison Bordwell 1 set assist

    Jami Nelson 7 kills, 12 set assists, 3 ace serves, 8 digs, 3 blocks

    Overall: C-I 7-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    WDC 3, Nevis 0

    NEVIS—Casey Volkmann dominated the stats for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines racking up 35 kills in a 3-0 non-conference win over the Nevis Tigers Tuesday.

    The 5-8 senior outside hitter posted 17 kills, six blocks, 10 digs and an ace serve for the 8-1 Wolverines.

    Ashley Adams put up 29 set assists for WDC while Ellie Miron and Kennedy Gravelle each contributed eight kills.

    Nevis 15 13 15

    Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

    Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

    Lila Lohmiller 9 digs

    Ashley Adams 2 kills, 2 blocks, 29 set assists, 5 digs, 1 ace serve

    Courtny Warren 1 dig

    Kennedy Gravelle 8 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs

    Kyla Ness 3 digs

    Katlyn Heaton 6 digs

    Casey Volkmann 17 kills, 6 blocks, 10 digs, 1 ace serve

    Ellie Miron 8 kills, 2 blocks

    Kylee Hopp 5 blocks

    Overall: WDC 8-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    LRCS 3, Woodcrest 0

    FRIDLEY—Abby Grider contributed 11 kills and Haylee Jacobus three ace serves for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in their 3-0 win over Woodcrest in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools match Tuesday.

    Woodcrest 22 19 24

    Lake Region 25 25 26

    Lake Region statistics

    Haylee Jacobus 3 ace serves

    Abby Grider 11 kills

    Next: Paul Bunyan Tournament at Lake Region Christian, Baxter, Friday-Saturday.

    Little Falls 3, Foley 2

    LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg led the Little Falls attack at the net with 15 kills, and on defense with 21 digs as the Flyers won 3-2 over Foley in a Granite Ridge Conference match Tuesday.

    The Flyers won the first two sets, then dropped the next two before winning the final set 16-14.

    Kailey Ginter tallied 27 set assists, and Taylor Jordan served three aces in the Flyers' win.

    Foley 16 16 25 25 14

    Little Falls 25 25 14 9 16

    Little Falls statistics

    Kailey Ginter 2 kills, 27 set assists, 1 ace serve, 7 digs

    Rachel Tembreull 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 7 digs

    MacKenzie Jendro 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block

    Madelyn VanRisseghem 2 kills, 1 set assist, 1 block

    Sydney Berg 15 kills, 21 digs, 1 block

    Sophia Sowada 7 kills, 1 block

    Allie Steinmetz 1 set assist, 16 digs

    Taylor Jordan 1 set assist, 3 ace serves, 8 digs

    Kerstin Knopik 2 digs

    Abby Poser 1 set assists, 9 digs

    Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 3-6. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

    Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 1

    PIERZ—Clare Ganley pounded 22 kills and accumulated 19 digs as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Pierz Pioneers 3-1 Tuesday.

    Britt Kratochvil scooped 21 digs and contributed 12 kills while Mariah Rickard grabbed 34 digs and three ace serves for the Patriots.

    Jordyn Jansen of Pierz brought in 32 digs for the Pioneers. Kylie Porter tallied nine kills, 13 set assists, 14 digs and three aces in the non-conference game.

    Pequot Lakes 22 25 25 25

    Pierz 25 23 23 19

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Jenna Elfering 1 set assist, 3 digs, 2 aces

    Britt Kratochvil 12 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces

    Elle Olmscheid 1 set assist, 1 block

    Addie Hubbard 9 kills, 1 block

    Karli Skog 14 kills, 30 set assists, 7 digs, 1 block

    Sannah Lohmiller 6 kills, 24 set assists, 8 digs

    Arianna Merta 1 ace

    Clare Ganley 22 kills, 19 digs

    Mirjana Ganley 1 dig

    Mariah Rickard 1 kill, 1 set assist, 34 digs, 3 aces

    Overall: PL 7-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Pierz statistics

    Jordyn Jansen 2 set assists, 32 digs

    Kelsi Stuckmayer 8 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces

    Jayden Smieja 2 digs

    Malea Boser 2 kills, 17 set assists, 5 digs, 1 ace

    Saira Brausen 1 dig

    Hannah Krych 8 kills, 1 dig

    Taylor Kimman 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig

    Jade Porter 10 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace

    Kylie Porter 9 kills, 13 set assists, 1 block, 14 digs, 3 aces

    Overall: Prz 6-3. Next: Pierz at Maple Lake 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

    Sebeka 3, S-M 0

    SEBEKA—Camryn Banaka picked up nine digs and one kill as the Staples-Motley Cardinals fell 3-0 to the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday.

    Alex Davis and Mackenna Bjerga each scooped seven digs for the Cardinals in the non-conference match. Bjerga also supplied seven set assists and a kill.

    Sebeka 25 25 25

    Staples-Motley 12 11 17

    Staples-Motley statistics

    Kiara Storry 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace

    Camryn Banaka 1 kill, 9 digs

    Alix Peterson 2 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

    Mackenna Bjerga 1 kill, 7 set assists, 7 digs,

    Alex Davis 7 digs, 1 ace

    Tabetha Allen 3 kills, 1 set assist, 1 dig

    Kiera Dumpprope 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 1 ace

    Overall: SM 2-5. Next: Pillager at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Onamia 3, Aitkin 0

    AITKIN—Magi Fellerman recorded nine kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces for the Aitkin Gobblers as they fell 3-0 to the Onamia Panthers Tuesday.

    Gobblers head coach Tate Watts brought up freshman Kate Pelarski to replace libero Jillian MacDonald who was out with illness and Pelarski recorded four digs in the Great River Conference match.

    Onamia 25 25 25

    Aitkin 17 14 19

    Aitkin statistics

    Kayla Ryan 5 set assists

    Ramsey Moe 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace

    Maggi Fellerman 9 kills, 3 block, 3 digs, 2 aces

    Sarah Curtiss 2 kills, 1 set assist

    Kaija Davies 4 kills

    Kate Kokesh 2 set assist 1 dig

    Ally Ehnstrom 11 set assists, 1 dig

    Kate Pelarski 4 digs

    Conference: A 2-1. Overall: A 4-4. Next: Pine City at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Park Rapids 3, PRB 0

    PINE RIVER—Bailey Wynn of Pine River-Backus recorded nine kills and 20 digs for the Tigers as they were defeated by the Park Rapids Panthers 3-0 Tuesday.

    Gabby Rainwater gave the Tigers 10 digs and six kills, while Rylie Hersey added 11 digs 21 set assists and two kills in the non-conference match.

    Park Rapids 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus 19 21 12

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Alyssa Semmler 6 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs

    Anna Downie 1 dig, 1 ace

    Anna Felthous 2 kills, 7 digs

    Bailey Wynn 9 kills, 20 digs

    Emma Barchus 1 kill, 1 set assist, 7 digs

    Gabby Rainwater 6 kills, 10 digs

    Jaime Johnson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

    Olivia Adkins 5 digs, 1 ace

    Rylie Hirschey 2 kills, 21 set assists, 11 digs

    Overall: PRB 3-4. Next: Pine River-Backus at Nevis 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    BBE 3, Verndale 0

    BROOTEN—Morgan Glenz hammered eight kills and collected 13 digs for the Verndale Pirates in a 3-0 non-conference loss to the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars Tuesday.

    Mardi Ehrmantraut posted 13 set assists for the 3-5 Pirates.

    BBE 25 25 25

    Verndale 19 19 23

    Verndale statistics

    Allison Olsson 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 2 kills, 1 set assist, 5 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve, 13 set assists, 6 digs

    Sarah Barrett 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 2 digs

    Morgan Glenz 8 kills, 13 digs

    Ashley Aarseth 4 digs

    Tess Jones 2 set assists, 8 digs

    Molly Brownlow 1 set assist, 7 digs

    Overall: V 3-5. Next: Sebeka at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school volleyballAitkin GobblersCrosby-Ironton RangersLake Region Christian School HornetsLittle Falls FlyersPequot Lakes PatriotsPierz PioneersPillager HuskiesPine River-Backus TigersStaples-Motley CardinalsVerndale PiratesWadena-Deer Creek Wolverines
    Advertisement
    randomness