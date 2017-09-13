Area Volleyball: Rangers roar to fifth straight victory
CROSBY—Shyanne Loiland notched 13 kills, and tallied 10 set assists as Crosby-Ironton defeated Isle 3-0 in a non-conference match Tuesday.
In the Rangers' fifth straight win, Jami Nelson led the team in set assists with 13 and Caitlyn Gutzman collected 12 digs, followed by Kylie Monson with 10.
Isle 10 16 12
Crosby-Ironton 25 25 25
Crosby-Ironton statistics
Brooke Walker 1 kill,
Kat Tauzell 2 kills
Caitlyn Gutzman 1 kill, 12 digs
Danielle Rydberg 1 kill, 7 digs
Madison Midthun 1 ace serve, 1 dig
Michaela Stangel 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 digs
Kylie Monson 4 kills, 2 ace serves, 10 digs
Ashley Hunter 2 digs
Shyanne Loiland 13 kills, 10 set assists, 3 ace serves, 4 digs, 1 block
Abby Arneson 1 kill,
Madison Bordwell 1 set assist
Jami Nelson 7 kills, 12 set assists, 3 ace serves, 8 digs, 3 blocks
Overall: C-I 7-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WDC 3, Nevis 0
NEVIS—Casey Volkmann dominated the stats for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines racking up 35 kills in a 3-0 non-conference win over the Nevis Tigers Tuesday.
The 5-8 senior outside hitter posted 17 kills, six blocks, 10 digs and an ace serve for the 8-1 Wolverines.
Ashley Adams put up 29 set assists for WDC while Ellie Miron and Kennedy Gravelle each contributed eight kills.
Nevis 15 13 15
Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25
Wadena-Deer Creek statistics
Lila Lohmiller 9 digs
Ashley Adams 2 kills, 2 blocks, 29 set assists, 5 digs, 1 ace serve
Courtny Warren 1 dig
Kennedy Gravelle 8 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs
Kyla Ness 3 digs
Katlyn Heaton 6 digs
Casey Volkmann 17 kills, 6 blocks, 10 digs, 1 ace serve
Ellie Miron 8 kills, 2 blocks
Kylee Hopp 5 blocks
Overall: WDC 8-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
LRCS 3, Woodcrest 0
FRIDLEY—Abby Grider contributed 11 kills and Haylee Jacobus three ace serves for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in their 3-0 win over Woodcrest in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools match Tuesday.
Woodcrest 22 19 24
Lake Region 25 25 26
Lake Region statistics
Haylee Jacobus 3 ace serves
Abby Grider 11 kills
Next: Paul Bunyan Tournament at Lake Region Christian, Baxter, Friday-Saturday.
Little Falls 3, Foley 2
LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg led the Little Falls attack at the net with 15 kills, and on defense with 21 digs as the Flyers won 3-2 over Foley in a Granite Ridge Conference match Tuesday.
The Flyers won the first two sets, then dropped the next two before winning the final set 16-14.
Kailey Ginter tallied 27 set assists, and Taylor Jordan served three aces in the Flyers' win.
Foley 16 16 25 25 14
Little Falls 25 25 14 9 16
Little Falls statistics
Kailey Ginter 2 kills, 27 set assists, 1 ace serve, 7 digs
Rachel Tembreull 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 7 digs
MacKenzie Jendro 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block
Madelyn VanRisseghem 2 kills, 1 set assist, 1 block
Sydney Berg 15 kills, 21 digs, 1 block
Sophia Sowada 7 kills, 1 block
Allie Steinmetz 1 set assist, 16 digs
Taylor Jordan 1 set assist, 3 ace serves, 8 digs
Kerstin Knopik 2 digs
Abby Poser 1 set assists, 9 digs
Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 3-6. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 1
PIERZ—Clare Ganley pounded 22 kills and accumulated 19 digs as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Pierz Pioneers 3-1 Tuesday.
Britt Kratochvil scooped 21 digs and contributed 12 kills while Mariah Rickard grabbed 34 digs and three ace serves for the Patriots.
Jordyn Jansen of Pierz brought in 32 digs for the Pioneers. Kylie Porter tallied nine kills, 13 set assists, 14 digs and three aces in the non-conference game.
Pequot Lakes 22 25 25 25
Pierz 25 23 23 19
Pequot Lakes statistics
Jenna Elfering 1 set assist, 3 digs, 2 aces
Britt Kratochvil 12 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces
Elle Olmscheid 1 set assist, 1 block
Addie Hubbard 9 kills, 1 block
Karli Skog 14 kills, 30 set assists, 7 digs, 1 block
Sannah Lohmiller 6 kills, 24 set assists, 8 digs
Arianna Merta 1 ace
Clare Ganley 22 kills, 19 digs
Mirjana Ganley 1 dig
Mariah Rickard 1 kill, 1 set assist, 34 digs, 3 aces
Overall: PL 7-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pierz statistics
Jordyn Jansen 2 set assists, 32 digs
Kelsi Stuckmayer 8 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces
Jayden Smieja 2 digs
Malea Boser 2 kills, 17 set assists, 5 digs, 1 ace
Saira Brausen 1 dig
Hannah Krych 8 kills, 1 dig
Taylor Kimman 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig
Jade Porter 10 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace
Kylie Porter 9 kills, 13 set assists, 1 block, 14 digs, 3 aces
Overall: Prz 6-3. Next: Pierz at Maple Lake 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Sebeka 3, S-M 0
SEBEKA—Camryn Banaka picked up nine digs and one kill as the Staples-Motley Cardinals fell 3-0 to the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday.
Alex Davis and Mackenna Bjerga each scooped seven digs for the Cardinals in the non-conference match. Bjerga also supplied seven set assists and a kill.
Sebeka 25 25 25
Staples-Motley 12 11 17
Staples-Motley statistics
Kiara Storry 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace
Camryn Banaka 1 kill, 9 digs
Alix Peterson 2 kills, 1 block, 5 digs
Mackenna Bjerga 1 kill, 7 set assists, 7 digs,
Alex Davis 7 digs, 1 ace
Tabetha Allen 3 kills, 1 set assist, 1 dig
Kiera Dumpprope 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 1 ace
Overall: SM 2-5. Next: Pillager at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Onamia 3, Aitkin 0
AITKIN—Magi Fellerman recorded nine kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces for the Aitkin Gobblers as they fell 3-0 to the Onamia Panthers Tuesday.
Gobblers head coach Tate Watts brought up freshman Kate Pelarski to replace libero Jillian MacDonald who was out with illness and Pelarski recorded four digs in the Great River Conference match.
Onamia 25 25 25
Aitkin 17 14 19
Aitkin statistics
Kayla Ryan 5 set assists
Ramsey Moe 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace
Maggi Fellerman 9 kills, 3 block, 3 digs, 2 aces
Sarah Curtiss 2 kills, 1 set assist
Kaija Davies 4 kills
Kate Kokesh 2 set assist 1 dig
Ally Ehnstrom 11 set assists, 1 dig
Kate Pelarski 4 digs
Conference: A 2-1. Overall: A 4-4. Next: Pine City at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Park Rapids 3, PRB 0
PINE RIVER—Bailey Wynn of Pine River-Backus recorded nine kills and 20 digs for the Tigers as they were defeated by the Park Rapids Panthers 3-0 Tuesday.
Gabby Rainwater gave the Tigers 10 digs and six kills, while Rylie Hersey added 11 digs 21 set assists and two kills in the non-conference match.
Park Rapids 25 25 25
Pine River-Backus 19 21 12
Pine River-Backus statistics
Alyssa Semmler 6 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs
Anna Downie 1 dig, 1 ace
Anna Felthous 2 kills, 7 digs
Bailey Wynn 9 kills, 20 digs
Emma Barchus 1 kill, 1 set assist, 7 digs
Gabby Rainwater 6 kills, 10 digs
Jaime Johnson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs
Olivia Adkins 5 digs, 1 ace
Rylie Hirschey 2 kills, 21 set assists, 11 digs
Overall: PRB 3-4. Next: Pine River-Backus at Nevis 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
BBE 3, Verndale 0
BROOTEN—Morgan Glenz hammered eight kills and collected 13 digs for the Verndale Pirates in a 3-0 non-conference loss to the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars Tuesday.
Mardi Ehrmantraut posted 13 set assists for the 3-5 Pirates.
BBE 25 25 25
Verndale 19 19 23
Verndale statistics
Allison Olsson 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs
Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 2 kills, 1 set assist, 5 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve, 13 set assists, 6 digs
Sarah Barrett 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 2 digs
Morgan Glenz 8 kills, 13 digs
Ashley Aarseth 4 digs
Tess Jones 2 set assists, 8 digs
Molly Brownlow 1 set assist, 7 digs
Overall: V 3-5. Next: Sebeka at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.