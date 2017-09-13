ESPN anchor's comment is a 'fireable offense,' White House press secretary says
WASHINGTON -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that an ESPN anchor’s comment that President Donald Trump was a "white supremacist" should be a "fireable offense."
"I think that is one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make," Sanders said. "It is certainly something that I think would be a fireable offense by ESPN."
Sanders was responding to a question at Wednesday's press briefing. ESPN reprimanded Jemele Hill on Tuesday.
"The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN," the network said in a statement. "We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."
Hill lit up social media when she called the president a "white supremacist" in an extensive tweet rant.