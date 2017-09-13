Football: Warriors' junior varsity blanks Tech

Brainerd scored on an 82-yard double pass from Owen Davis to Ben Staehling to Dalton Hamre. Austin Neyens' 2-point catch from Davis put the Warriors up 8-0.

Davis completed the scoring with a 43 yard scamper in the fourth quarter, followed by a pass from Davis to Hamre for the 2-point conversion.

The Warriors (2-0) next game is 5 p.m. Monday at Adamson Field.