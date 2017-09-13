Girls Soccer: Warriors rout Rocori 11-0

Brainerd peppered the Rocori goal with 31 shots, while defensively, the Warriors did not allow a shot on goal the entire game. Molly Rudolph tended net the first half and Shayla Makowski-Budrow relieved her in the second.

"The biggest thing we took away from tonight was that we asked the girls to make the extra pass and share the ball and they did that really well in the first half," said Brainerd heach coach Grant Gmeinder. "In the second half, we asked them to finish and score when they had the chance and they did that too. Defensively, our defense was good tonight at stopping an attack before it even started."

Brainerd led 4-0 at the intermission before punching in another seven goals in the second.

Lexi Roby earned five points with two goals and an assist. Scoring single goals for Brainerd were Gabbie Smith, Gina Wasniewski, Annika Patrick, Meghan Lacy, Josie Kramer and Ellie Harting.

"They're a new program and have only been around for four years," Gmeinder said of Rocori, "but scoring 11 goals and allowing zero shots is a pretty nice night no matter who you are playing."

The win improves Brainerd to 4-0 in the CLC, 6-1 overall.

Rocori 0 0—0

Brainerd 4 7—11

First half: Brd-Lexi Roby (Gabbie Smith) 3:35; Brd-Annika Patrick (Josie Kramer) 15:52, Brd-Gabbie Smith (Patrick) 24:24; Brd-Regan McElfresh (Olivia King) 29:57

Second half: Brd-McElfresh 3:31; Brd-Kramer (McElfresh) 6:13, Brd-Roby (McElfresh) 7:52; Brd-McElfresh (Patrick) 19:50; Brd-Gina Wasniewski 24:18; Brd-Ellie Harting (Roby) 28:12; Brd-Meghan Lacy (Abby Pohlkamp) 36:16

Shots on goal: Brd 31, R 0

Goalkeepers: Brainerd-Molly Rudolph (0 saves), Shayla Makowski-Budrow (0 saves); R-Anne Stalboerger (20 saves)

Conference: Brd 4-0. Overall: Brd 6-1. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m. Thursday.