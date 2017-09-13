Search
    Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:31 p.m.

    The Brainerd Sports Boosters Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.

    Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. Warrior girls soccer is the program. Soccer player Regan McElfresh is the athlete of the week.

    You may purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's luncheon or the weekly fee of $12 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.

    For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events, visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.

