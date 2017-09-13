Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room
The Brainerd Sports Boosters Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.
Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. Warrior girls soccer is the program. Soccer player Regan McElfresh is the athlete of the week.
You may purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's luncheon or the weekly fee of $12 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.
For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events, visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.