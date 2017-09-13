Over 50 Baseball: St. Mathias splits with Stillwater
The St. Mathias Harvest over 50 baseball team split a doubleheader Saturday against the Stillwater Stallions.
In the opener, Charlie Weber threw a shutout, scattering three hits while the Harvest defense twisted three double plays in a 7-0 victory. Stillwater won the nightcap 7-1.
Leading hitter for the Harvest with four hits was Ron Gilbert while Jim Stott, Neil Sather, Sev Poser and Scott Boser each chipped in three.
Next up for the Harvest is their final home game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against the River Valley Bullheads of St. Peter.