Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: MPFL All-Star Game Saturday

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:30 a.m.

    The Midwest Premier Football League will play its All-Star Game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Adamson Field in Brainerd.

    A free youth football camp will be conducted from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Contact JJ Kern at 218-831-1400 to register for the camp..

    Former Minnesota Viking Carl Eller will sign autographs before the game.

    Tickets to the game are $10. Proceeds will be donated to Jasmine Block of Alexandria who was abducted Aug. 8 and escaped Sept. 5. Block plans to be in attendance Saturday.

    The 8-team MPFL consists of the Bismarck (N.D.) Wolves, Minot (N.D.) Oilers, Tri-City North Stars (Grand Forks, N.D.), Lakes Area Snowmen (Alexandria), North Shore Blitz (Duluth), North Shore Grizzlies (Duluth), Central Minnesota Psychopaths (Ogilvie) and the Twin City Rhinos.

    Explore related topics:sportsFootballMidwest Premier Football LeagueAdamson FieldJJ KernCarl EllerJasmine Block
    Advertisement
    randomness