Football: MPFL All-Star Game Saturday
The Midwest Premier Football League will play its All-Star Game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Adamson Field in Brainerd.
A free youth football camp will be conducted from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Contact JJ Kern at 218-831-1400 to register for the camp..
Former Minnesota Viking Carl Eller will sign autographs before the game.
Tickets to the game are $10. Proceeds will be donated to Jasmine Block of Alexandria who was abducted Aug. 8 and escaped Sept. 5. Block plans to be in attendance Saturday.
The 8-team MPFL consists of the Bismarck (N.D.) Wolves, Minot (N.D.) Oilers, Tri-City North Stars (Grand Forks, N.D.), Lakes Area Snowmen (Alexandria), North Shore Blitz (Duluth), North Shore Grizzlies (Duluth), Central Minnesota Psychopaths (Ogilvie) and the Twin City Rhinos.