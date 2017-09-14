Football: MPFL All-Star Game Saturday

Former Minnesota Viking Carl Eller will sign autographs before the game.

Tickets to the game are $10. Proceeds will be donated to Jasmine Block of Alexandria who was abducted Aug. 8 and escaped Sept. 5. Block plans to be in attendance Saturday.

The 8-team MPFL consists of the Bismarck (N.D.) Wolves, Minot (N.D.) Oilers, Tri-City North Stars (Grand Forks, N.D.), Lakes Area Snowmen (Alexandria), North Shore Blitz (Duluth), North Shore Grizzlies (Duluth), Central Minnesota Psychopaths (Ogilvie) and the Twin City Rhinos.