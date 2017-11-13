Kenisha Bell had a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Bell carried the Gophers in the first half with 13 points and six rebounds. She shot 10-of-18 from the free throw line.

Leading just 34-28 at halftime, the Gophers outscored the Rams 48-32 in the second half to pull away.

Destiny Pitts grabbed 15 rebounds along with her seven points to lead Minnesota's 61-33 rebounding edge. Jessie Edwards scored 10 points, Jasmine Brunson nine and Gadiva Hubbard eight.

Dina Motrechuk scored 13 points for Rhode Island before fouling out, and Abby Streeter also had 13 for the Rams (1-1).

The Gophers are now 2-0 on the season after beating Lehigh Saturday, Nov. 11, at Williams Arena.

Minnesota returns to Minneapolis Thursday, Nov. 16, where they'll host VCU.