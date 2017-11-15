Meeting: Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room
The Brainerd Sports Boosters Club will meet Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.
Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. Diver Cami Harmer, the Warrior Athlete of the Week, will be honored at the Nov. 30 meeting. Cheer team is this week's program.
You may purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's luncheon or the weekly fee of $12 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.
There will be meeting Nov. 23 which is Thanksgiving Day.
For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events, visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.