"She has some performance anxiety building up to big competition," Streiff said, "and I think she would be OK with me naming it that. She gets into competition and, like (head coach) Dan (Anderson) said, she's a gamer. She puts her game face on."

Harmer was wearing her game face Saturday during the Section 8-2A meet at St. Cloud Tech. The senior finished fourth to earn herself another trip to this week's 2A state meet.

"It kind of happens during practice," Harmer said. "I get all tense, I kind of freak out, but I decided since it was my senior year I wasn't going to let it affect me. It started the Monday before sections and I decided it wasn't worth it. I knew what I was doing. I trusted that my body knew what to do and I kind of winged it."

Harmer's section results don't reflect that she winged it. Streiff said the section plan for Harmer was to do exactly what she did—be consistent through all 11 rounds.

"Five rounds into the competition there were eight divers within 15 points of each other," Streiff said. "That's really tight. Cami kept at it."

--- --- --- --- ---

Cami Harmer

Sport: Diving

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Height: 5-foot-3

Career highlight: Qualifying for state diving meet her freshman year

Other sports: Track and field

Grade-point average: 4.0

Favorite class: AP Biology

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite TV show: "The Office"

Favorite website: Twitter

Hobbies: Traveling, working out, photography

Future plans: Attend college, hopes to pole vault, possibly major in biochemistry

Favorite diver: Olympian Steele Johnson

Parents: Bart and Nicole Harmer

--- --- --- --- ---

In the finals, Streiff said there were five divers vying for the fourth spot—the top four go to state.

"Cami had a great finals," Streiff said. "She stayed consistent all the way through. She didn't miss a dive and that was our plan. We knew going in she had to do 11 dives clean in order to have a shot."

Harmer was sitting sixth after the prelims out of 27 divers. She bumped up to fourth after the semifinals, which consisted of 20 divers. The top 16 competed in the finals, where she ultimately placed fourth with 364.70 points.

"I was just ready to have fun with the day, putting my trust in all my training," Harmer said. "I wanted to enjoy my last section meet. I put everything out there. I was consistent throughout the whole day and it paid off. I pulled through. I did my thing and it ended up being the results I was hoping for.

"Our whole section had very tight competition. Several of us were within 20 points especially after the preliminary round. I knew that all my harder and higher-scoring dives were toward the end. I trusted that. I knew that would pull me through."

Thursday's trip to the state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center will be the third of Harmer's career. She finished 22nd as a freshman and 18th last year. In addition to diving in state meets, Harmer has dove in other meets at the "U" pool.

"I definitely will be a lot more confident than when I was a freshman," Harmer said. "I was super intimidated when I was a freshman going in with all those older girls who were really good. I've changed over the years where I don't focus on my competition. I focus on how I'm doing. It helps me in my confidence to focus on myself and how I'm going to compete."

Her goal this weekend is to dive in Saturday's finals and see what happens.

"Honestly I think if I do what I did in the section, stay consistent and score how I normally do, I think I probably have a good chance," Harmer said of reaching the finals. "There are a lot of other factors especially with the pressure of state. That can knock some kids out. I will try to use that to my advantage, use my consistency, to get me through those (state) cuts."

Streiff said Harmer has a difficult road to Saturday's finals. Divers will execute five dives in Thursday's prelims, after which the field will be pared from 32 to 20. Those 20 divers will perform three more dives in the semifinals after which the field will be trimmed to the final 16. Finalists do three more dives in Saturday's finals.

"Cami doesn't have any big flashy dives she can throw in the prelims that can score her a bunch of points," Streiff said. "Her strength is her consistency through 11 dives. That doesn't lend itself to tough competition like a state meet but we're going to put her best dives up first and see where they go.

"She will have to dive flawlessly to make top 16. It's a tough round of divers this year."

Other notable efforts:

• Charlie Geraets, football, rushed a Minnesota State High School League record 55 times for 265 yards vs. St. Louis Park in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.