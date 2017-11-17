Vikings' Remmers, Sendejo out for Rams game

Tackle Mike Remmers was ruled out Friday because of a concussion suffered Sunday, Oct. 29, against Cleveland and will miss his second straight game. Remmers practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 16, but coach Mike Zimmer said he had a setback that kept him out Friday.

Also ruled out for Sunday was safety Andrew Sendejo, who didn't practice all week because of groin and hamstring injuries.

Listed as questionable were defensive ends Brian Robison, who sat out practice Friday with a back injury, and Everson Griffen, limited in the workout by a foot injury. Zimmer said he expects Griffen to play.

The Vikings are on a five-game winning streak despite not having left guard Nick Easton for three games, then losing Remmers last week. Remmers will be replaced at right tackle by Rashod Hill, who played there at Washington.

"The past game was Rashod's best game," Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano said.

Sendejo will be out for the third time in five games. He missed the Green Bay game on Oct. 15 with a groin injury and the Cleveland game because of a one-game NFL suspension for an illegal hit. He was replaced each of the first two times by Anthony Harris, who said Thursday he has recovered from a hamstring injury that has bothered him and will be ready if again called upon to replace Sendejo.

Zimmer didn't name a starter and didn't rule out that Terence Newman, primarily a cornerback, also could see duty at safety. Newman filled in for Sendejo after he was hurt in the fourth quarter against the Redskins, but Zimmer said that partly was because of Harris' hamstring issue.

"Terence is a defensive back; he's not just a corner or nickel, he does it all," Zimmer said. "But he's done it. He's started games at safety before, he's started games at nickel, so we just use him when we need him."

The Vikings are expected to have offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles available. He missed the past two games with a knee injury.

The Rams listed running back Malcolm Brown (knee) as out and tight end Derek Carrier (hamstring) and cornerback Troy Hill (hamstring) as questionable.

Two Vikings fined

Nose tackle Linval Joseph and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were fined by the NFL for incidents in their 38-30 win at Washington on Sunday, Nov. 12.

A source said Joseph was fined $18,231 for a roughing-the-passer call, and Diggs was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he hugged the goal post following a three-yard touchdown reception.

Diggs said after the game he wanted to pay homage to service members. As part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, the goal post Diggs hugged was wrapped in beige military camouflage with ribbon decals.

"Case threw a great ball, and afterwards I was thinking of a way to kind of salute the service," Diggs said. "I saw the bag, and I jumped on it. It was poorly executed, but, you know, hopefully I got the message across. It's something that won't happen again."

Displeased Zimmer said after the game that he and Diggs "had a little discussion'' about the incident.

Floyd's inactivity

Wide receiver Michael Floyd hasn't made the impact the Vikings were hoping for when they signed the veteran to free-agent deal this offseason.

Floyd, a St. Paul native a former star at Cretin-Derham Hall High School, has just three receptions for 41 yards in three games. He got in for just two plays against the Redskins and wasn't targeted.

"We have different packages, different receivers, different guys get in and get out," Zimmer said Friday when asked about Floyd's inactivity. "Not really anything different."

Floyd missed the first four games of the season because of an NFL suspension and sat out one game with a hamstring injury. He signed as a free agent in May with Minnesota but has not returned to his form from 2013-15, when he averaged 55 receptions and 910 yards over three seasons with Arizona.