Taken with the top pick in the 2016 draft out of California, Goff has led the Los Angeles Rams to a 7-2 mark and has thrown 16 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. But on Sunday, Nov. 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium, he will run into a formidable Minnesota defense.

"We've got to go out there, execute our game plan and do our job and be aggressive, and we can affect this quarterback," Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson said Friday, Nov. 17. "He's going to throw picks, he's going to get irritated."

The Vikings (7-2) are looking to put pressure on Goff, who has been sacked just 13 times this season. In the Rams' only losses, pressure on Goff was a factor. He was sacked twice and threw an interception in a 27-20 Week 2 loss to Washington, and he was dumped twice and threw two picks in a 16-10 loss to Seattle in Week 5.

"It's important every week just getting (quarterbacks) off their spot," Minnesota safety Harrison Smith said. "It helps us on the back end. Our guys up front do a great job."

The Vikings have 25 sacks this season but had just one in Sunday's 38-30 win at Washington. One reason for that was the absence of defensive end Everson Griffen, who has 10 sacks this year and missed the game because of a foot injury.

Griffen is listed as questionable for Sunday but is expected to play. That should help the Vikings.

"Everybody knows Griff's a beast," Johnson said. "When Griff's out there playing, he's very disruptive, he's physical with the guys. Getting our top pass rusher back is definitely going to make them work harder."

An argument can be made that it's Minnesota's biggest game of the season. The Vikings are tied with the NFC West-leading Rams and New Orleans for the second-best record in the NFC behind Philadelphia (8-1). Carolina (7-3) and Seattle (6-3) are right behind in the battle for playoff positioning.

"If we lose this game, the NFC right now is so tight that if anybody loses, they can be fourth or fifth, so we're trying to stay on top, trying to stay where we're at now," cornerback Xavier Rhodes said.

The Vikings have a two-game lead over Detroit (5-4) and Green Bay (5-4) in the NFC North, but a Minnesota loss and a Lions win Sunday at Chicago would put the Lions in position to move into a tie on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.

"It's cool," guard Nick Easton said of facing the Rams. "That's what you dream about is playing big games, so it's exciting."

The Rams have won four straight; the Vikings have won five in a row. The Rams are formidable on both sides of the ball, ranking first in the NFL in scoring offense at 32.9 points a game and third in scoring defense at 18.0 points an outing.

On offense, the Rams also have Todd Gurley, fourth in the NFL in rushing with 754 yards. Leading the way on defense is defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and twice was all-pro. But the Rams have plenty of athletic players.

"The thing that really stands out at you when you watch the (Rams' defense) on tape is how fast they are," said Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

The Rams have outscored foes 117-24 in their past three games, beating Arizona 33-0, the New York Giants 51-17 and Houston 33-7.

"They have a good offense, but right now they're just blowing things out of the water looking at the scoreboard," Rhodes said.

Now, the Rams will run into a Minnesota team that is fifth in the NFL in both scoring and total defense. Vikings defenders vow to be ready.

"Winning this game is huge because it will pay dividends in the end," Johnson said.