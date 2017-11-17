Thomas scored the game-winner at 14:51 of the third period with a power play goal that he placed over the shoulder of Miami sophomore goaltender Ryan Larkin.

Thomas picked up his first goal of the night and season in the later half of the first period to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. It was a shot that Larkin failed the handle cleanly and the puck was able to dribble across the goal line.

The Bulldogs third goal of the night came from freshman defenseman and Hibbing native Scott Perunovich, who assisted on Thomas' first goal. He blasted a shot from the point that snuck past Larkin to make it 3-1.

Miami tied the game at 1-1 on a power play early in the third period by pinning the Bulldogs in their own zone for the majority of an elbowing penalty called on sophomore defenseman Nick Wolff. RedHawks sophomore wing Carson Meyer finally put the puck past UMD sophomore goalie Hunter Shepard with seven seconds left on the advantage.

Shepard finished with 29 saves on 30 shots while Larkin made just 16 saves for the RedHawks.

Game 2 of the series is at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

• There was a 15-minute delay in the first period after Thomas' goal because a broken pane of glass had to be replaced after shattering either shortly before or after Thomas scored.

• Both teams had a goal waved off because of a man in the crease and both calls were confirmed by video review.

• On the same night that UMD got freshman defenseman Mikey Anderson back, junior wing Billy Exell was knocked out of the game via a violent hit behind the play that went uncalled.