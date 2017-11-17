Butler leads balanced Timberwolves over Mavericks

The Timberwolves (10-5) had six players score in double figures, including all five starters. Karl-Anthony Towns (15 points and 11 rebounds), Jeff Teague (15 points and 10 assists) and Taj Gibson (10 points and 11 rebounds) each notched double-doubles. Jamal Crawford scored 12 off the bench.

Minnesota, five games over .500 for the first time since 2005, found itself down 57-43 early in the third quarter before reeling off a 21-4 run to take the lead for good.

Dallas was still within three points (81-78) less than four minutes into the fourth, but the Wolves put the game away with a 12-0 spurt to beat the Mavs for the second time this season.

Minnesota, winners of three in a row, outscored Dallas 68-32 in the second half.

Harrison scored 18 to lead the Mavericks, who have dropped to 2-14 with their fourth straight loss. Dirk Nowitzki added 15 points and seven rebounds. Yogi Ferrell scored 10.

Mavs rookie Dennis Smith Jr. struggled all night against Teague, scoring just eight points of 3-12 shooting with four assists and three turnovers.

Dallas shot only 37.2 percent from the floor, including 21.1 percent from 3-point territory.

Dallas started strong, opening as much as a 10-point lead in the first period. That ballooned to 14 in the second as the Mavs continued to get easy looks in the paint.

They took a 55-43 advantage into the locker room behind 15 points from Barnes. Butler scored nine in the half.

The Mavs complete a home back-to-back Saturday, Nov. 18, against Milwaukee. Minnesota returns home Sunday, Nov. 19, to face Detroit.

NOTES: Dallas signed rookie G/F Antonius Cleveland to a two-way contract and waived G Gian Clavell. Antonius, undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State, played on Portland's summer league team and spent preseason with Golden State. ... Minnesota C Karl-Anthony Towns said he loves playing against Mavs C Dirk Nowitzki. "Get a chance to go out there and learn just by experience going up against him," Towns said. ... Mavs rookie F Max Kleber made his first career start, going scoreless in 27 minutes. ... Dallas G Devin Harris returned after missing two games with bruised ribs.