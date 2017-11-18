UND rallies for stunning win at No. 1 Denver

Johnny Simonson deflected a Hayden Shaw point shot with 2:31 to go for the winning goal as the green and white that filled the stands erupted, cheered and chanted as their team upset the defending national champion Pioneers.

"You call a few defining moments in the season," Berry said. "I think this will be one of them. We grew as a team a little bit. It was a huge win in the fact that it was against the No. 1 team in the country. It's huge for Pairwise. It's huge for points in the standings. There's a lot of things that go into this game."

The game was reminiscent to the legendary Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Five semifinal game against Minnesota, when then-coach Dave Hakstol called a timeout after an icing, down 3-0 and being outshot handily. UND rallied to win that game in the third period.

On this night, the Fighting Hawks pulled off a similar rally.

After trailing 21-2 in shots on goal through the first 15 minutes, UND outshot Denver 34-13 the rest of the way and used goals from unlikely sources.

Zach Yon and Joel Janatuinen started it with back-to-back goals in the second period. It was the first goal of the season for both of them.

Defensemen Colton Poolman and Christian Wolanin scored back-to-back goals in the third period a minute apart to give UND the lead.

After Denver's Troy Terry tied it with a power-play goal, it was Simonson, who had one goal on the season, who gave UND the dramatic win.

With each goal, the UND fans that flooded Magness Arena became louder and louder.

"It was awesome, it was incredible," Berry said. "It got a little quiet when it was 3-0, but once we got Yonners goal and Janny got a goal, we started building some momentum there and you could hear it. I tell you what, it's pretty proud to have a group like that travel with us on the road and support us like that."

UND improved to 8-2-3 overall and 3-1-1 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play. It will look for its first sweep in Magness Arena since November 2003 when the teams play a series finale at 8:05 tonight.

The Pioneers dropped to 6-3-2 overall and 2-3 in NCHC play.

"It wasn't the start we wanted," Simonson said. "But it's pretty huge for our group to battle back from down three goals against such a good team like Denver. We're pretty pumped about it. But we know in the future we can't play 40-minute games. We have to start at the puck drop."

UND has now won its last three games against a No. 1-ranked opponent.

It beat Denver 1-0 in last year's NCHC Frozen Faceoff in the Target Center and topped Quinnipiac in the 2016 NCAA national championship game in Tampa, Fla.

"It's definitely a confidence-booster for us," Simonson said. "There's a lot of tout around Denver and they have some unbelievably skilled guys up front, especially. For us to pull out a win against them is definitely a big confidence boost for us."

Janatuinen said: "We're pretty ecstatic. Obviously, not the best start to the game. But I think that tells a lot about our team to battle back like that. Huge win."

Berry credited UND's fourth line for turning the tide.

It was Yon who started the rally by snapping a wrist shot past Denver goalie Tanner Jaillet, who won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie last season, from beyond the left faceoff circle. And it was Simonson, the fourth-line center, who won it by deflecting the puck in the net.

"Simo's line with Smitty (Cole Smith) and Yonner got us going," Berry said.

UND extended its unbeaten streak to six games—its longest since the 2016 NCAA national championship team—by beating the Pioneers.

"It was just a weird game," Wolanin said. "Going down 3-nothing isn't how you want to start the night. But to push like that and get a win is huge."

Notes: UND forward Collin Adams practiced Thursday but didn't play because of a lower-body injury. . . Trevor Olson missed his fifth-straight game with an upper-body injury. . . Ludvig Hoff returned to the lineup after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.