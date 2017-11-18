"He got one for all of us,'' said left guard Nick Easton. "That's pretty good."

OK, so that might not compare to getting a snowmobile. The five Minnesota starting offensive linemen each got one from running back Adrian Peterson after he rushed for 2,097 yards and was named NFL MVP in 2012. But give this current group of linemen time.

After Peterson's big season, the Vikings' line became a big issue. There were years that included plenty of injuries and uninspiring play.

It never was worse than during the 8-8 campaign of 2016. Injuries piled up to the tune of five left tackles being used, and there was ample subpar play.

Fixing the line was pivotal during the offseason. Free agents brought in were left tackle Riley Reiff, who signed a five-year, $58.75 million contract, and right tackle Mike Remmers, who got a five-year, $30 million deal. Drafted were center Pat Elflein in the third round and guard Danny Isidora in the fifth.

Reiff, Remmers and Elflein are new starters on the line. Easton and right guard Joe Berger are at new positions after primarily being centers.

Reviews so far have been great entering their game Sunday, Nov. 19, against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium in a meeting of 7-2 teams.

Minnesota quarterbacks have been sacked just 10 times this season, an average of 1.1 per game after last year they went down last year an average of 2.4 times per outing. The Vikings are averaging 3.9 yards per rushing attempt compared with a league-low 3.2 last season.

"They've been playing lights out," said wide receiver Jarius Wright. "You can't say enough good things about them. (The line has) took a lot of ridicule in the past two years, so for them to come out and play like this, I'm so happy for the guys."

Offensive line coach Tony Sparano shares Wright's point of view.

"They're playing well," Sparano said. "I think that every week they go out and they play really hard. They're a smart group of guys."

It's also a modest group.

"They don't really care who gets the credit," said Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer. "Matter of fact, they don't even like me to call out their name in meetings ... even if it's a good thing."

Sparano said part of that stems from last year, even though five of the nine linemen on the 53-man roster are new. Amid intense criticism last season, linemen came to more of a realization that rarely was one player responsible.

"The culture that has maybe existed around that group in the past has probably lent to some of that," Sparano said of lineman not wanting individual credit now. "In the past, some things haven't gone exactly correct ... (The linemen know) it's not one guy. It's a collective effort in the room. There's no egos."

The collective effort has been evident over the past month with how the Vikings have withstood injuries. With Remmers missing his second consecutive game Sunday with a concussion, it will mark five straight games Minnesota has been without a starting offensive lineman.

Easton missed three games with a calf injury and was replaced in the first two by Jeremiah Sirles. Then Sirles got hurt, and Isidora stepped in for his first career start.

Rashod Hill will start his second straight game and second of his career Sunday in place of Remmers. Hill also played at left tackle when Reiff, who is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season, missed time in the second half Oct. 22 against Baltimore with a knee injury.

Sparano said one key to not missing a beat was the Vikings' decision during training camp to give a good number of first-team reps to reserves. It has paid off, with Keenum being sacked just once in the past four games, and that was for a loss of 1 yard.

"Our offensive line obviously has done a tremendous job," Keenum said. "(Last Sunday) was another game without a sack, and that's quite a few this season already, so we're looking to keep that streak alive. ... I think those guys are playing their tails off."

Sunday's game provides what Sparano calls the "biggest test we've had'' this season. Led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and they're tied for fifth in the NFL with 28 sacks.

Even though the Vikings again are down a starter, Berger has no doubt the unit will be ready.

"In that room, it's not just the five (starters)," Berger said. "The whole room together is evaluated as a group. It's not a bunch of individuals. It's the entire O-line. We're a group that sticks together and we've kind of embraced that."

It's a group that also sticks together off the field.

The linemen often go out to eat together, including always the night before a road game. Hill said steak is a favorite, and the bill is usually about $1,000 for nine. Hill said they usually split the tab but at times Reiff, Remmers and Berger have picked it up.

The linemen also attend movies together. Recently, many squeezed their big frames into theater seats to see "Daddy's Home 2."

"We're close," Hill said. "We just joke around. We try to make it like a brotherhood. We've got different guys in the room from different backgrounds and stuff, but we all get along like a bunch of brothers. We take care of each other. We're a unit, so we stick together."

A popular pastime after practice for the linemen has become playing darts at an establishment near Winter Park. Easton said Sirles is the best darts player.

"We got a great group of personalities in the room, but we're just trying to have some fun," Easton said.

What's been the most fun so far has been winning. A victory Sunday would give the Vikings their best start since 2009, when they were 9-1 after 10 games and went on to play in the NFC championship game.

Winning often is a big factor when it comes to postseason honors for offensive linemen. The Vikings haven't had one in the Pro Bowl since tackle Matt Kalil went as a rookie during the playoff season of 2012.

"(Minnesota's offensive linemen) don't want much credit, and I kind of prefer it that way myself," Sparano said. "We just fly under the radar and do our thing. If somebody finds us and thinks that (honors) are deserving, then so be it."

Speaking individually, Sparano doesn't deny Reiff has had a strong season. The six-year veteran, who played the previous five years with Detroit, has never made a Pro Bowl.

"The level that Riley is playing at now is a pretty high level," Sparano said. "He probably doesn't care (about individual accolades), but me as his coach, I have a hard time, watching as much as film as I do, seeing people play at a better level."

Reiff rarely talks to the media. He said his policy is to speak only after games.

Perhaps Reiff will have something to talk about after Sunday's game. Keenum, who will face his former team, is optimistic the line again will step up.

"I feel confident in my offensive line," Keenum said. "With the run game and the pass game, those guys are really playing well."

For their latest effort, they have a box of ribs to show for it.