Gophers' QB Croft struggles in loss to Northwestern

Croft had three interceptions and was the victim of an estimated six dropped passes, including one by receiver Phillip Howard on the goal line which ended in a Wildcats pick and maintained the Gophers' first shutout in 31 games since October 2015.

"It's his fifth start," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "Everybody wants him to be Joe Montana already, and we have a very young and inexperienced football team. ... I thought Demry did a really nice job, at times, putting the ball where it needed to be; we just didn't catch it."

After setting a school record for quarterback rushing yards with 184 against Nebraska, Croft netted minus-17 rushing yards against Northwestern. That factors in five sacks he sustained.

The Gophers didn't have success with the read option, which was pivotal in springing big gains against the Cornhuskers. Why?

Fleck said when the Gophers trailed 19-0 in the second quarter, the game plan changed, especially with the rain and facing gusting wind in the second and fourth quarters. He also gave credit to the Wildcats rushing defense, which came at second in the Big Ten allowing 109 yards per game. The other time Minnesota faced a stout rush defense against Michigan, the Gophers also were kept in check.

"But we like some other schemes to be honest with you that really worked well against them, and it did," said Fleck, whose team rushed for 139 yards. "We showed some things that got some things going, but again it felt like we had the ball for a few plays and we just gave it to them."

The Gophers had modest drives on the first two series, but then things broke down until late in the third quarter. Only one of eight drives in that span included a first down. Besides Croft's interceptions, Kobe McCrary and Rodney Smith lost fumbles.

Croft's first interception came when he locked onto receiver Rashad Still in the second quarter. Northwestern cornerback Montre Hartage was right there and stepped in front of the pass.

"I think it comes down to just compete inexperience," Fleck summarized. "Starts with me, maybe that's not the best situation or call for that at that particular time."

While Croft and Still connected on a 36-yard pass on the first offensive play of the game, Fleck thought Northwestern might not have felt the threat of a deep ball.

"(Hartage) sat on it, and if he sits on it, (Croft has) got to get off it," Fleck said.

Fleck said Croft, a redshirt sophomore, has improved from having jittery feet in the pocket in his first starts in late October to throwing in more of a rhythm lately.

On his second interception, Croft underthrew a deep pass to an open Howard over the middle. Safety Kyle Queiro came over to make his team-leading fourth interception this season.

"They rotated coverage," Croft said. "But yeah, I didn't put enough on it, and he got underneath it."