It pits the NFL's top-scoring offense in Los Angeles against the NFC's stoutest defense in Minnesota. The Rams have won four straight; the Vikings five in a row. Both teams are tied with New Orleans for second place in playoff standings, but the Vikings and Saints own tiebreakers, so the Rams need a victory to jump out of the No. 4 seed and keep pace.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, the Vikings' sack leader with 10, vowed to return after missing last week's victory at Washington because of a foot injury and take aim at breaking the Vikings' record for consecutive games with a sack (8). Anthony Harris is in for strong safety Andrew Sendejo, sidelined by a groin injury. That could put more stress on a secondary charged with defending Rams' second-year quarterback sensation Jared Goff, who has thrown 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season. Getting pressure on Goff is imperative to knocking him off balance on the road considering Los Angeles has outscored opponents 144-41 during its winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming of a 406-yard outburst against the Redskins. Quarterback Case Keenum (5-2 as a starter) threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Adam Thielen eight times for 166 yards and a score. The Vikings have out-gained their last seven opponents and out-rushed four of their past five in controlling the clock and the line of scrimmage. Protecting Keenum is a priority. So is ball security. The Rams have interceptions in four straight games and lead the league with 19 takeaways.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. LOS ANGELES RAMS

Kickoff: Noon Sunday, Nov. 19

Records: Vikings (7-2), Rams (7-2)

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: FOX; Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver

Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman

Referee: Walt Anderson

Series: Vikings lead 26-16-2

Line: Vikings by 2½