Outfielders Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario, both coming off breakthrough seasons, are still a year away from their first crack at salary arbitration. The same goes for third baseman Miguel Sano, selected to his first All-Star Game last summer but now dealing with a difficult rehab after having a rod surgically implanted in his lower left leg last week.

Another group of key Twins is two years away from arbitration but has already shown the potential for staying power: shortstop Jorge Polanco, right fielder Max Kepler and pitchers Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers.

How the Twins choose to proceed with this group, and how many of these players they can lock up with team-friendly deals that buyout future free-agent years, could go a long way toward determining the sustainability of a contention window they appear to have opened with an 85-win turnaround season.

"It depends on your source of revenue," said former Twins general manager Andy MacPhail, now president of the rebuilding Philadelphia Phillies. "The more revenue you have, you can generally defer that decision. If you're a team like Tampa and you're revenue-struck, you're going to have to do (Evan) Longoria earlier and make a bet. You have to make a bet earlier than a team that has revenues and maybe can afford to do that extension in year three or year four."

The previous Twins administration locked up second baseman Brian Dozier with a four-year, $20 million extension heading into the 2015 season, but that deal failed to buy out any of his free-agent years or include club options for the post-arbitration seasons.

Sharing the risk with a player still establishing his career is the model that led the World Series-champion Houston Astros to forge an advantageous deal with second baseman Jose Altuve in July 2013. Altuve, in just his second full season, signed a four-year, $12.5 million deal that included a pair of club options totaling just $12.5 million for 2018-19.

For the freshly minted American League Most Valuable Player, that's an astounding bargain.

"Jose Altuve's deal is worth its weight in gold," Twins GM Thad Levine said during the season.

Delicate collaboration

Nearly a decade has passed since Ian Kinsler signed his first multiyear deal with the Texas Rangers, but he still remembers it vividly.

"It took basically a year and a half to get it finalized," recalled Kinsler, a four-time all-star second baseman now with the Detroit Tigers. "They approached us after my first year in the big leagues."

Talks continued sporadically over the next 18 months between Levine, then the Rangers' assistant general manager, and Jay Franklin, Kinsler's agent. Father Howard Kinsler, a prison warden in Tucson, Ariz., "also was party to the conversation," Levine recalled with a smile.

By the spring of 2008, an agreement was forged. In one stroke of the pen, Kinsler went from making the major-league minimum to the security of a five-year, $22 million deal that included a $10 million club option for 2013.

"The Ian Kinsler deal was a great collaboration," Levine says. "There were a number of very strong personalities involved in that discussion."

Through it all, Kinsler appreciated the way Levine approached the process and never made him feel guilty for seeking fair market value.

"Working with Thad was great," said Kinsler, a key component on Rangers teams that won back-to-back American League pennants in 2010-11. "I'd much rather talk to Thad than anyone else, honestly."

In 2012, Kinsler agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with another club option for 2018 only to be traded heading into 2014 for since-retired slugger Prince Fielder. Though he initially felt blindsided by the trade, Kinsler has long since forgiven the Rangers and Levine.

"When you deal with somebody on an extension, you expect reality," Kinsler said. "You expect them to speak openly and honestly and not try to hold any little statistic against you, or little injury against you or whatever it may be. At the end of the day, I guess that's their job, but Thad was always realistic and open and honest. Both deals that I ended up doing with Texas were fair for both sides. I wouldn't change it."

Levine, in conjunction with Rangers GM Jon Daniels, would hammer out early-career, multiyear contracts with the likes of shortstop Elvis Andrus (three years, $14.4 million) and pitchers Martin Perez (four years, $12.5 million with three club options), Derek Holland (five years, $28.5 million with two club options) and Matt Harrison (five years, $55 million).

"There was never the expectation that every single one of these was going to work out," Levine says, "but the vision was that the majority would and that would help build a championship-caliber team."

Hart family tree

During that same period in Cleveland, Derek Falvey had a behind-the-scenes view of a number of multiyear deals that set up the rebuilding Indians for their current run of dominance. Then club president Mark Shapiro, who apprenticed under forward-thinking GM John Hart in the 1990s, had seen the value of early-career extensions for Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez, Carlos Baerga, Sandy Alomar Jr., Kenny Lofton and Omar Vizquel.

"I think it's something that Derek believes in, coming from Cleveland, coming from the John Hart model, and so do I," said Levine, who worked in Colorado under another former Hart disciple, Dan O'Dowd, and then with Hart in Texas. "We both had infused in us the value of extending players."

Hart, 69, resigned Friday after spending several seasons as president of baseball operations for the Atlanta Braves.

More recently, Indians all-star second baseman Jason Kipnis (six years, $52.5 million), first baseman Carlos Santana (five years, $21 million), left fielder Michael Brantley (four years, $25 million), right-hander Carlos Carrasco (four years, $22 million) and catcher Yan Gomes (six years, $23 million) all signed extensions well before reaching free agency.

Valuable as those were for the mid-market club, they paled in comparison to deals forged with right-hander Corey Kluber (five years, $38.5 million with a pair of club options) and infielder Jose Ramirez (five years, $26 million with two club options). This week, Kluber won his second Cy Young Award in four seasons; Ramirez finished third in AL MVP voting.

"I think the valuation has become a science," MacPhail said. "Each club approaches it a little bit differently, but they're probably more alike than you think."

The challenge for Falvey and Levine in their current roles is merging the valuation models they brought to Minnesota, then finding ways to reach mutually beneficial deals with a new crop of budding Twins stars. While signing free agents is typically about paying for past performance and hoping it continues, pre-arbitration deals carry a good amount of projection.

"One of the major challenges in these deals is the speculation associated with what exactly are we compensating you for?" Levine says. "At what level should we expect this player to contribute? We're really paying for future performance, much more so than current or past. You're biting down on what you believe to be not the 100th percentile of the upside, but both sides are projecting improvement."

Buxton, for instance, just provided the Twins with $27.9 million of value through his 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, as measured by Fangraphs.com. Barring an extension, his salary isn't scheduled to climb much past $600,000 until his first crack at arbitration heading into 2019.

For Levine, it's about "understanding if championship-caliber players were peak performing between ages 23 and 30-ish, yet you only controlled them for six years, how do you extend the windows such that your fan base can enjoy the vast majority, if not the entirety, of (those) players' prime performance?"

There is no agreed-upon metric for what the "hit rate" must be, but Levine doesn't dispute that one or two properly executed deals can offset five that don't work out as well. Kinsler, having benefited from one of those early-career agreements, believes the Twins are in good hands.

"With Thad, I think just his background and his experience, trying to sign players early that he believes are big parts of the team, that could be expected," Kinsler said. "To be 100 percent on players you keep and players you let go is impossible; you're going to win some, you're going to lose some. That's just the nature of the beast."