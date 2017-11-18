Search
    Oshie, Holtby guide Capitals past Wild

    By The Sports Xchange Today at 10:03 p.m.
    Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) checks Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) into Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the second period Saturday, Nov. 18, at Capital One Arena in Washington. Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

    WASHINGTON—T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, Braden Holtby stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Saturday night, Nov. 18.

    Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov also had goals for Washington (11-9-1).

    Nino Niederreiter scored for the Wild (9-8-2), who had a four-game winning streak stopped. Alex Stalock, making his first start since Halloween and his first career appearance against the Capitals, had 40 saves.

    Stalock stopped Chandler Stephensen's penalty shot with 4:49 left to keep the Wild within 2-1.

    But a four-minute high sticking penalty on Minnesota's Ryan Suter with 3:13 left in the game led to Kuznetsov's clincher with 2:37 remaining.

    Alex Ovechkin left the game with 11:00 left in the second period after taking a puck to the face. He fell to the ice and left a trail of blood behind from a cut lip when he went to the dressing room. He returned to start the third period.

    After a pair of ugly road losses, the Capitals successfully returned to Capital One Arena, where they have won five in a row.

    Saturday night opened a stretch where Washington will play nine of 10 games at home, giving them a chance to gain ground in the bunched-up Metropolitan Division, where seven points separated the eight teams when play began Saturday.

    A scoreless game gave way to a flurry of goals midway through the first period and Washington scored first.

    On a power play, Oshie capped a pretty passing sequence when he one-timed Kuznetsov's feed past Stalock from the slot at'9:42. It was Oshie's tenth of the season and seventh on the power play.

    The goal snapped a streak of 17 straight power plays killed off by the Wild.

    A Washington penalty soon yielded the equalizer as Niederreiter scored on the rebound of Mikael Granlund's shot at 12:02. Niederreiter has scored in three straight games.

    The tie didn't last long as an Orlov blast from the point eluded Stalock's blocker just 44 seconds later to make it 2-1.

    The second period was scoreless.

    Minnesota nearly tied it with under two minutes left, but Holtby made a stellar play to get his glove on a one-timer from Kyle Quincey in the slot.

    NOTES: Minnesota was 1-for-4 on the power play while Washington was 1-for-3. ... Washington has won six straight versus Minnesota. ... Capitals D Aaron Ness, LW Nathan Walker and D Christian Djoos were scratched. ... D Gustav Olofsson was scratched for the Wild. ... The Capitals are 6-1-1 when they score power play goal. ... Minnesota's Jason Zucker saw his career-high five-game goal streak end. ... Wild RW Mikael Granlund had an assist, giving him four in his last three games.

