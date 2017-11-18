Denver uses power-play goals to get split

His teammates kept that seat warm the rest of the night, though.

In a game where penalty minutes were 27-2 UND, power plays were 8-1 Denver, the Pioneers' prolific top line used the extra time and space to light up the scoreboard and beat the Fighting Hawks 4-1 on Saturday night in Magness Arena.

Denver scored three times on the power play and blew the game open in the third period to gain a series split.

Star forward Henrik Borgstrom had two goals, two assists and four points. His linemate, Troy Terry, had a goal and two assists.

UND was attempting to sweep in Magness Arena for the first time since 2003.

Instead, the Fighting Hawks lost their six-game unbeaten streak.

It marked the first loss for UND goalie Peter Thome, who has stepped in for the injured Cam Johnson three weeks ago. Thome is 3-1-2 now.

UND, wearing its new black jerseys for the first time, jumped out to the early lead, converting on a rush at 7:03 of the first period.

Freshman Collin Adams, who didn't play in Friday's series opener because of an injury, led a three-on-two rush up the right side and found Kiersted on the left side.

Adams threaded a pass through traffic and Kiersted snapped a shot high past Denver goalie Tanner Jaillet for his second goal of the season.

With 5:14 to go in the period UND sophomore forward Cole Smith was called for a boarding major when he collided with Denver defenseman Adam Plant.

Plant, who missed Friday night's game with an injury, remained on the ice for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by the trainers. He didn't return to the game.

Denver converted once on the five-minute power play when rookie defenseman Ian Mitchell held a puck in the zone at the point and got the puck to Henrik Borgstrom in the right circle. Borgstrom sent a shot through traffic and past goalie Peter Thome at 15:45 to tie it.

Denver blew the game open with three goals in the third—two on the power play.

Denver's Colin Staub broke the 1-1 tie early in the third period, converting a feed from Terry at 1:05.

UND appeared to tie the game when Adams set up Jordan Kawaguchi for a backdoor tap-in, but the goal was waved off for goalie interference after a lengthy review.

The Pioneers scored back-to-back power-play goals after that to seal the win.

Terry scored at 7:52 and Borgstrom scored at 11:15.

Borgstrom, a first-round pick of the Florida Panthers, has a point in every game this season.

UND returns home next weekend to take on Union in a nonconference series.

Notes: Sophomore forward Dixon Bowen missed the game due to an undisclosed injury sustained Friday night. Rookie Collin Adams took his place. Matt Kiersted went in for Casey Johnson on defense. Cam Johnson missed his sixth-straight game with a lower-body injury. Johnson did not make the trip to Denver. Senior forward Trevor Olson also missed his sixth-straight game with an upper-body injury ... Denver defenseman Adam Plant re-joined the lineup after missing Friday's game with an injury.