Minnesota running back Latavius Murray scored two touchdowns and Adam Thielen put the game away with a 65-yard touchdown reception from Case Keenum with 10:14 left for a 21-7 lead.

In a battle for possible playoff positioning, the Vikings raised their record to 8-2 and the Rams fell to 7-3.

The Rams had come in with a four-game winning streak in which they had outscored foes 144-34. It looked as if it might be more of the same when they marched 75 yards on the opening drive and took a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Todd Gurley.

The Rams, though, never scored again. They had a great chance late in the first half but wide receiver Cooper Kupp had the ball stripped by Anthony Harris and Harris recovered the fumble at the Minnesota 1.

Murray had scored Minnesota’s first touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter that tied the score 7-7. His 2-yard run with 14:15 left gave the Vikings the lead for good at 14-7. He finished with 95 yards on 15 carries.

The Vikings have won six straight. They are off to their best start after 10 games since the 2009 team went 9-1 en route to the NFC championship game.

Keenum, facing his former team, completed 27 of 38 passes for 280 yards and wasn’t sacked. For the clinching touchdown pass, he threw a ball four yards past the line of scrimmage and Thielen grabbed and ran the remaining 61 yards down the left sideline.

Thielen had six catches for 123 yards, giving him 916 on the season. He has a chance Thursday at Detroit to become Minnesota’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009. The Vikings have the NFL’s longest drought without one.

The Vikings were able to overcome Kai Forbath missing two field goals, a 48-yarder in the second quarter and a 39-yard attempt in the third that hit the left upright. Forbath did make a 39-yard attempt with 2:23 left in the game to make it 24-7. After going 1 of 3, he’s now 38 of 41 since joining the Vikings last November.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen did not get a sack after having one in eight straight games. He will remain tied with Jared Allen and Jim Marshall for the team record for having at least one sack in the most consecutive games. Allen was an honorary captain for Sunday’s game.