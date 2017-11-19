Ariya rallies to win CME Group Tour Championship

Ariya started her day with a bogey, but she made birdies on four of her last six holes to finish the fourth round with a five-under 67 and a four-day total of 15-under-par 273 on the Tiburon GolfClub.

"This week, to be honest, I had no expectations at all," said Ariya. "I really wasn't thinking about the outcome any more at all. I really thought only about the things I could control. And I have so much fun this week."

Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda finished in a tie for second.

Thompson held a one-stroke lead after 17 holes Sunday, but she missed a 2-foot putt for par on the 72nd hole.

"I wasn't even thinking about it. I putted great the whole day," Thompson said, according to GolfWorld. "I did my routine, I read it. It wasn't obviously a very long putt. I guess maybe just a little bit of adrenaline. ... I guess it's just golf. Crazy things happen like that. I'll move on."

That dropped her into a tie at the top with Korda and Jutanugarn before the latter played the final hole and sank the putt that avoided a playoff.

Jutanugarn came into the tournament with three missed cuts and just one top-10 finish in her last eight events.

Thompson and Korda both shot 67 Sunday. Korda had five birdies on her final nine holes, but it was not quite enough.

South Korean Eun-Hee Ji, who shot a 67 Sunday, and Sweden Pernilla Lindberg (68) finished tied for fourth, two strokes off the lead.

South Korean Sung Hyun Park, who held a three-shot lead after 72 holes and shot 75-69 in her final two rounds, and Michelle Wie (70) tied for sixth another stroke back.

Three players—Nelly Korda (68), South Korean In-Kyung Kim (69) and Kim Kaufman (71)—tied for eighth at 277.

Jutanugarn captured her seventh career victory and second of 2017, but she was not the only player who wound up a winner Sunday.

For the first time in history, there are two Players of the Year. Rookie Park and So Yeon Ryu finished the season tied at 162 in Player of the Year points. Park also became the first player since Nancy Lopez in 1978, to win both Rookie and Player of the Year honors in the same season.

Thompson would have won Player of the Year honors if she had won CME Group Tour Championship.

Park also finished 2017 atop the money list with $2,335,883 earned this season.

Thompson got a couple nice consolation prizes with year-end awards. She took home the season-long Race to the CME Globe and its $1 million prize. Thompson said earlier this week, if she won, she would donate some of her winnings to charity and probably buy a new car.

Thompson also won the 2017 Vare Trophy by finishing the season with the lowest scoring average on Tour at 69.114.