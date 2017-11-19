Cook coasts to RSM Classic victory

The PGA Tour rookie closed his 3-under-par 67 on Sunday with a pair of birdies and finished 21-under 261 for the tournament at the Sea Island Club's Seaside Course.

The victory in the final event of the calendar year gives the 26-year-old Cook exemptions into The Masters, The PGA Championship and The Players Championship next year.

Prior to his win, Cook had two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour—a tie for sixth place at the 2015 Barbasol Championship and a tie for seventh place at the RBC Canadian Open.

J.J. Spaun shot a 66 on Sunday to claim sole possession of second place, but a bogey on the 17th hole led to his undoing. The runner-up result surpasses Spaun's previous-best finish on the PGA Tour, a tie for fourth place at the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Brian Gay (68) finished in third place after recording an eagle on the par-4 18th hole from 161 yards with a 9-iron.

Former tournament winners Chris Kirk (71) and Kevin Kisner (68) joined St. Simons Island resident Brian Harman (65) and Andrew Landry (67) in a tie for fourth place at 14 under.

Cook answered an early-round stumble of a bogey on the second hole before collecting a birdie on three of his last four holes. He highlighted that last surge with a 15-foot birdie on the 17th and a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18.

Cook missed only two fairways in the final round and made par after four of his five missed greens. He converted 11 of 12 pars after missing greens, and tied for fourth by hitting 48 of 56 fairways.

As a former golfer at the University of Arkansas, Cook competed at Sea Island four years during the SEC Championships.