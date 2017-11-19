His team that carries high expectations and a plethora of talent was tested Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19 — and yet still won by 28 points over Western Carolina, a testament to their talent on one hand, and a concerning lethargic effort on the other.

"It was a win," Pitino said, "but we've got to learn from it."

Western Carolina hung tough into the second half thanks a sleepy Gophers start and foul trouble that limited two of Pitino's top players.

The No. 14 Gophers eventually left the raised court at Williams Arena with a 92-64 win over Western Carolina that seemed more impressive on the box score than in person. Still, they moved to 4-0 on the young season as they begin a four-game week that continues Tuesday.

Certainly not all of these non-conference tune-ups are going to be a thing of beauty even if the Gophers have legitimate aspirations of winning all of them.

On Sunday, starting center Reggie Lynch finished with only six points points and was limited to 16 minutes due to foul trouble. Same for Nate Mason, who sat for much of the second half and played only 24 minutes.

But an unheralded Gophers bench held its own even if it wasn't always pretty, and the team still finished with five players in double-digit points.

"When you play at Providence College and you have a great environment and a very good opponent, you're so locked in," Pitino said, explaining the dip in enthusiasm Sunday. "Well, sometimes when you play at home, you've got a lot of distractions — fans, friends and family. Sometimes you forget what the purpose is. It's human nature."

Last season, en route to 24 wins, the Gophers won games because their defense was suffocating and limited teams to a Big Ten-best 30 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Sunday, Western Carolina made 50 percent of their 3-pointers, which kept them in the contest.

"We did a good job taking that punch," Jordan Murphy said, "and throwing in a couple of our own and bouncing back."

The Gophers led only by two points (32-30) with less than five minutes remaining in the first half, before Murphy, the team's power forward, took over.

The junior now has a double-double in all four Gophers games, recording 23 points and 11 rebounds Sunday, team highs in both categories.

Seventeen of Murphy's points came in the second half after he was limited to just two first half rebounds.

"I didn't rebound very good in the first half and that's why I think I struggled a little bit," Murphy said. "But as the second half went on and I started to relax a little more, I think my rebounding got better and I was fine after that. I didn't really feel a huge burden or anything like that. I thought we were fine with the balanced attack that we have."

Amir Coffey (15 points), Dupree McBrayer (14 points), Mason (13 points) and freshman Isaiah Washington (10 points) joined Murphy with double figures.

The Gophers haven't scored fewer than 86 points in a game this season after averaging 75.2 last season.

But it took a slow start to awaken the Gophers, who outscored Western Carolina 60-34 the final 25 minutes.

"We've got a lot of nice weapons and a lot of nice pieces, but if you get consumed with that, you don't play right, and you don't play well," Pitino said. "I thought Murphy and Nate really set the tone of playing the right way."