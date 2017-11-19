Zucker has 11 goals so far, which means as of Sunday night, he and his wife, Carly, are already down $17,600.

That total doesn't include the $160,000 the Zuckers pledged last month to help build the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the hospital. That entire project is expected to cost roughly $500,000 and will house a state-of-the-art broadcast station as well as a space that allows patients and their families to experience an authentic NHL game day without having to leave the hospital.

"I told Carly that her budget is slowly dwindling because every goal is coming out of her budget, not mine," Jason Zucker joked. "All the people at the hospital have been texting me asking which account they're going to pull it out of and things like that. It's been fun."

"You never know how a season is going to go, so when we pledged $1,600 per goal, we were crossing our fingers that he got on the board," Carly Zucker added with a laugh. "It's been good that he's had some success so far."

That might be an understatement as Zucker has been one of the hottest players in the NHL over the past two weeks. His 11 goals are good for the team lead, and he recently had a five-game goal streak snapped. He will look to start a new goal streak when the Wild take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

"Yeah, I think this hot streak has been even more enjoyable because it really helps us draw attention to the #Give16 campaign," Carly Zucker said. "Hopefully everyone else is having fun with it. It doesn't matter how much someone gives. We just want fans supporting it. We just want to get people involved."

Carly Zucker also mentioned how the power of social media has helped the #Give16 campaign.

There was a running joke on Twitter last week that Jason Zucker's hot streak not so coincidentally started when he was on the road. The punchline was that he wasn't getting enough sleep at home following the birth of his son Hendrix about a month ago.

Carly Zucker led the charge with a series of tweets that went viral around the Twin Cities. Her most popular tweet logged 241 retweets and more than 2,200 likes.

"I was looking at it the other day, and if everyone who (liked) my tweet about Jason getting sleep gave $16, which is feasible for a lot of people, that's almost $40,000," Carly Zucker said. "There is power in Twitter and social media, and we're trying to capitalize on that."

It appears to be working. As of Sunday night, the #Give16 campaign had raised more than $33,000, according to the campaign's website.

"It's been great to be able to donate," Jason Zucker said. "We have had a lot of fun with it. Just being able to give $1,600 per goal has been great, and this hot streak has made it even more fun."

"We have to put our money where our mouth is," Carly Zucker added. "If we are asking people to give to this, then we want to show that we're committed to giving to it as well."