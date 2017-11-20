Howard, Hornets down Timberwolves

Howard was 8 of 10 from the field and a surprising 9 of 14 from the free-throw line. Kaminsky was 9 of 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range on a night when the Hornets shot 49.4 percent from the field.

Charlotte never trailed in the fourth quarter of a game that earlier had 14 ties and 20 lead changes. The Hornets led 84-80 after three quarters and pushed the lead up to 10 early in the fourth, thanks to nine points from Kaminsky. They went on to lead by as many as 17 .

The Hornets (7-9) have won two straight after a recent six-game losing streak.

Four other Hornets scored in double figures. Nicolas Batum finished with 17, Jeremy Lamb 16, Kemba Walker 14 and Cody Zeller 10.

The Timberwolves (10-7) lost their second game in two nights.

Jamal Crawford led Minnesota with 19 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Jeff Teague also scored 18. Jimmy Butler scored 14 and Andrew Wiggins 11.

Charlotte led 26-24 after one quarter and 55-52 at halftime.

NOTES: This was the second and final game between the teams this season. The Timberwolves won 112-94 in Minneapolis on Nov. 5. ... The Hornets were without G Julyan Stone (strained left hamstring). ... The Timberwolves were without C Justin Patton (left foot surgery). ... The Timberwolves were playing their third back-to-back of the season. They lost to Detroit 100-97 on Sunday. ... The Hornets lead the league in fewest turnovers, averaging 13.3 per game. ...Timberwolves G Jamal Crawford leads the league in free-throw percentage at .971 (34 of 35). ... This was a brief one-game trip for the Timberwolves. They will return home to face Orlando on Wednesday, starting a four-game homestand. ... The Hornets were playing the second game of a three-game homestand. They play host to Washington on Wednesday.