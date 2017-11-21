Injury woes challenge UMD hockey

But the coach also couldn't ignore the maladies' effect on his lineup, which on Saturday was short a forward.

With four forwards unable to play due to injuries, the Bulldogs suited up an extra defensemen — senior Nick McCormack — and threw him out on the ice as a wing alongside sophomore center Jade Miller and freshman wing Koby Bender. The line saw minimal shifts together and the Bulldogs played most of the night rolling just three patchwork lines.

That's not a recipe for success in the NCHC, said Sandelin, whose team earned a 3-1 win on Friday at Miami to split the series.

"In this league, it's a hard league," Sandelin said. "It's really, truthfully a four-line league and right now we've had some different lines pretty much every week and we're trying to get some chemistry. But we're not going to use that as an excuse. I'm proud of our kids. They went in there and worked hard."

The Bulldogs were without freshman wing Kobe Roth for the series after the Warroad, Minn., native suffered an upper-body injury late last week in practice. Junior wing Billy Exell missed Saturday's game with an upper-body injury that came on a violent hit behind the play that went uncalled.

Sophomore wing Joey Anderson and freshman wing Nick Swaney also missed their third straight series because of upper-body injuries suffered Oct. 28 at Maine. Both appear primed to return to the lineup this week after practicing in full Tuesday. The Bulldogs have a single nonconference contest at 7:07 p.m. Saturday against Minnesota State-Mankato at Amsoil Arena.

Swaney and Anderson were playing on the team's top line before getting injured with Swaney posting two goals and five assists. Anderson has two goals and an assist. Sandelin will have their official status this afternoon during his weekly news conference.

RedHawk suspended

The NCHC turned Chaz Switzer's one-game suspension into two games on Tuesday, further punishing the Miami sophomore defenseman for his attack on Bulldogs senior forward Avery Peterson of Grand Rapids.

Switzer was ejected for throwing multiple punches at Peterson during the first period Saturday. Switzer took exception to Peterson running into Miami goalie Ryan Larkin behind the Miami goal. Peterson, who didn't retaliate against Switzer, received a minor for goalie interference while Switzer was given a major for fighting and a game disqualification.

Game disqualifications automatically carry a one-game suspension, but the league felt Switzer deserved an additional game, meaning he will miss the RedHawks' series at Bowling Green.

UMD women add exhibition

The Bulldogs women's squad will host the Korean National Team at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Amsoil Arena, adding a second exhibition game to a weekend that previously just featured a 4 p.m. Jan. 6 exhibition against the Minnesota Whitecaps.

The Korean Women's National Team, which is preparing to host the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is coached by former Bulldog Sarah Murray. The former UMD defenseman won a pair of NCAA titles at UMD in 2008 and 2010. Her 119 consecutive game streak and 153 total career games as a Bulldog rank second in program history.

The UMD women are at Vermont's Windjammer Classic this weekend, which they open up against No. 2 Colgate at 3 p.m.