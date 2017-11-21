Wild send rookies Joel Eriksson Ek, Luke Kunin to minors

"We just think those guys need a little bit of confidence," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "You know, get a chance to play the power play, get a chance to play 22 or 23 minutes a night."

Eriksson Ek hasn't scored in the past 12 games and has been nearly unplayable in the faceoff circle, while Kunin hasn't scored in the past 10 games and has looked uncomfortable for prolonged stretches.

"You could see that (Eriksson Ek) wasn't skating like he was ... and Kunin, when he got the puck, wasn't himself," Boudreau said. "This is a confidence issue, I think. They did great penalty-killing. They did great in the defensive role. ... I think there's more in those guys than that so that's why I thought the move was good."

A first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Eriksson Ek has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 20 games. A first-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Kunin has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 17 games.

Both players should benefit from additional playing time with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL), where they will surely fill a top-six role.

In a subsequent move, the Wild also recalled Zack Mitchell, who leads the Iowa Wild in scoring this season with 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in 11 games.

"It's important to show those guys that we not only, that we reward people for doing good work," Boudreau said. "He has been at the top of the heap down there almost every game so far."

Mitchell, 24, brought a noticeable sense of swagger to Tuesday's practice.

"You could see that because he's had success down there the confidence (is there)," Boudreau said. "He's making little sauce passes and going top shelf. He was doing that and he felt good about it. I think it'll be interesting to see him play tomorrow."

That said, Boudreau doesn't expect Eriksson Ek and Kunin to be in the minors for the rest of the season.

"They play three or four games this week," Boudreau said. "We will see how it works out."