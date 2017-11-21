Red-hot Murphy helps Gophers rout Alabama A&M to go 5-0

Davonte Fitzgerald had 13 points to lead a strong performance from the Minnesota bench. Nate Mason scored 12 points and Reggie Lynch added 11 for the Gophers (5-0), who cruised in their final tune-up before heading for the Barclays Center Classic this weekend.

Murphy, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, has posted a double-double in every game this season.

Freshman guard Jamir Harris added 11 points and hit 3 of 5 attempts from 3-point territory as Minnesota's bench scored 42 points. The Gophers shot 61.4 percent from the field and turned 19 turnovers into 24 points.

Mohamed Sherif led Alabama A&M with 10 points. The Bulldogs (0-4) shot 37.7 percent in losing their second straight game to a Top 25 opponent after falling to No. 25 Alabama 104-67 on Friday.

Alabama A&M particularly struggled inside against Minnesota's length and the power of Murphy and Lynch. The Bulldogs went the first 11 minutes without converting a two-point field goal. Their first four baskets were 3-pointers as they went 7 of 16 from beyond the arc.

The Gophers methodically pulled away from the opening tip. Mason scored his 12 points early to lead the way.

Perhaps most important for Minnesota was the play from the bench against Alabama A&M. All five Gophers starters are averaging double-digit scoring this season, but the bench is inexperienced.

Fitzgerald, a transfer from Texas A&M, is returning from a knee injury after last playing for the Aggies in 2014-15. Highly touted freshman Isaiah Washington scored six points and had eight assists.

Minnesota faces Massachusetts on Friday in the first game of the Barclays Center Classic, then meets No. 25 Alabama on Saturday.