The cozy confines of Hobey Baker Rink on the campus of Princeton University will play host to the Beavers as they take on the Tigers in a rare Wednesday/Friday non-conference series in Princeton, N.J.

Built in 1923, the 2,092-seat arena is the second-oldest in the country, behind only Matthews Arena at Northeastern University in Boston, which opened in 1910. The Beavers will make their first trip to the historic venue with games at 6:07 p.m. tonight and Friday, Nov. 24.

"I think it's an exciting trip for us," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "I've personally never been to Princeton. It's an historic university, but more importantly the rink, the Hobey Baker Rink, it's a throwback rink. It's extremely old. It's got a lot of character, and named after Hobey Baker—it's very special."

"I've never been to the rink. I've heard stories but it should be a fun time," said junior forward Jay Dickman.

The players are looking forward to playing in one of the sport's shrines, especially one named after Hobey Baker, the 1914 Princeton graduate whose name graces the award given to the nation's best player.

Besides the odd Thanksgiving off-day between games, the series is also special in that it provides Bemidji State a rare trip to the East Coast. The last time the Beavers played on the Eastern seaboard was during a December 2012 tournament in Hanover, N.H., where they faced host UNH and Massachusetts.

"It's one of those trips that you don't take a lot," Serratore said. "We don't get out East a lot, especially out there."

The schools have met on only four occasions previously with each team winning two games apiece.

And the Beavers (4-4-2, 2-3-1-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) do not have fond memories of the last time they met Princeton.

Last November, the Tigers came to Bemidji winless at 0-6-1 and left with their first two wins of the season by scores of 4-1 and 3-1.

"It was a tough weekend for us," Serratore said. "We played pretty good actually. We had a hard time scoring goals, and that really kind of jump-started their season right there."

Princeton took its Sanford Center sweep and ended the season at 15-16-3 and advanced to the semifinals of the ECAC tournament. The Tigers, currently 3-3-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the ECAC, were picked to finish fifth in the 12-team league and look to continue their upward momentum this season.

"I really think they've got good balance to their team from the net on out," Serratore said. "Their defensive corps makes a lot of plays and they've got good size up front."

Junior forward Max Véronneau, a Preseason All-ECAC selection, has guided Princeton offensively as the team leader in points (10), goals (5) and assists (5).

The Beavers will be extra rested after having last weekend off following the Nov. 10-11 home sweep to then-No. 10 Minnesota State.

After last season's dismal 0-7-1 mark against non-conference opponents, BSU is already up to 2-1-1 out of the WCHA this season. With only one more non-conference series left on the docket—a home-and-home with North Dakota in January—the Princeton trip gives the Beavers one of their last chances to improve their resume out of conference.

Dickman acknowledges the importance of non-conference play, but says the team shouldn't let that alter its approach.

"Obviously, yes, non-conference is a big thing but we just gotta come out and play the right way, and that's about it," he said. "Especially on the road we've gotta get our feet moving and we've gotta play the way we do and stick to our gameplan."