Timberwolves hand Magic sixth straight loss

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season, which equals New Orleans' Demarcus Cousins for most in the NBA. Towns has notched a double-double in seven of his past eight games.

Jeff Teague added 22 points and 11 assists to post his sixth double-double for the Timberwolves, who had lost back-to-back games. All five starters scored in double-figures for Minnesota (11-7).

Aaron Gordon led Orlando (8-10) with 26 points. Terrence Ross scored a season-high 22 points, Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 13 assists, and Nikola Vucevic added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost six games in a row.

The Wolves finally turned an up-and-down game in their favor in the third quarter after both teams scored at will in the opening half and neither team led by more than eight points.

Minnesota outscored Orlando 41-18 in the third and ended the quarter on a 20-5 run to take a 106-80 lead, the biggest advantage of the night. It was the third time this season the Wolves scored at least 40 points in a quarter.

Andrew Wiggins scored 11 of his 20 points in the third and Minnesota shot 12 of 19 from the floor in the quarter. The Magic closed within 122-118 with 1.9 seconds remaining on dunk by Evan Fournier, who had 19 points.

Orlando, which entered the game tied for third in the NBA with 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, hit seven treys in the first half but finished the game 12 of 37 from 3-point territory. The Magic scored only four points on the fast break.

NOTES: Orlando F Jonathan Isaac missed his fifth straight game with a sprained right ankle. Coach Frank Vogel indicated Isaac is getting close and could return on the team's four-game road trip. ... Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters Wednesday that rookie C Justin Patton is going through non-contact drills and is getting close to being ready. Patton has been out all season with a broken bone in his left foot. ... Wednesday marked the start of a four-game homestand for the Timberwolves. They will play 10 of their next 14 games at home, where they are 6-2 this season. ... The Magic play Friday at Boston, which had its league-best, 16-game winning streak snapped at Miami on Wednesday.