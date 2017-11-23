In a 30-23 win over Detroit at Ford Field, after a 9-yard run by quarterback Case Keenum, Minnesota players celebrated by sitting in a circle in the end zone and pretending to eat turkey. Kai Forbath then kicked the extra point for a 13-0 lead.

Yes, the Vikings were feeling pretty good then, and they did throughout most of the game. They had leads of 20-3 and 27-10 before holding on for a big win.

“We almost panicked a couple times today, but we settled down and we got back to it,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

The win was the seventh straight for the Vikings (9-2), who took complete control of the NFC North. They’re up three games on the Lions (6-5) with five to play.

“We knew that was huge game,’’ said wide receiver Adam Thielen. “We knew this was a big game because if we lose this game they’re right there, they’re right in the mix of things.’’

Thielen caught eight passes for 89 yards to get to 1,005 for the season. He’s the first Minnesota receiver to reach the 1,000-yard milestone since Sidney Rice in 2009.

Thielen hauled in plenty of important passes from quarterback Case Keenum, who raised his record to 7-2 as a starter. Keenum completed 21 of 30 passes for 282 yards with two touchdown passes to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Keenum was sacked twice, and had his team record snapped of 102 passes in a row without being dropped. Still, he used his legs to avoid several sacks and also ran seven times for 20 yards, including the 9-yarder for the TD.

“We had other options,’’ Keenum said of whether it was a designed running play. “But it was a great call (by offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur) with the timing and we had some great blocking.”

Making it even better was Keenum getting to join in the celebration in which wide receiver Stefon Diggs sat in the middle of the circle with the ball, which was supposed to be a turkey, and others pretended to eat. Keenum had joked after a 38-20 win at Washington on Nov. 12 that he wasn’t invited to take part in a celebratory game of leap frog after a touchdown.

“I think the rule is great that they changed that you get to have celebrations like that,’’ Keenum said.

Keenum had TD passes of 1 yard to Rudolph in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead and 22 yards to Rudolph for a 20-3 lead with 37 seconds seconds left in the half. That’s when opposing quarterback Matthew Stafford finally woke up.

Stafford led the Lions down the field for a 6-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones to close the deficit to 20-10 with 10 seconds left in the half. Early in the fourth quarter, he threw a 43-yard TD pass to Jones to cut the deficit to 27-23.

Stafford thought he had a TD pass in the third quarter when tight end Darren Fells made it into the end zone from 14 yards out. But a review determined Fells did not have control of the ball, and the Lions settled for a 32-yard field goal by Matt Prater to close within 27-13.

“I wish we would’ve won that game,’’ Stafford said. “Didn’t play well enough to win it. Left too many points out there. Missed a couple throws here and there that probably could’ve changed the game.’’

Stafford completed 20 of 35 passes for 250 yards but was hurt by a running attack that managed just 53 yards against Minnesota’s rugged defense. Meanwhile, the Vikings rolled up 136 yards on the ground, including 84 by Latavius Murray.

Stafford suffered an ankle injury on his second TD throw to Jones but was able to stay in the game. Trailing 27-23, the Lions got the ball back midway through the fourth quarter but couldn’t make a first down.

Trailing 30-23, they got it back with 3:42 left at their 25 but again couldn’t get a first down. On fourth down, Stafford threw a pass that Xavier Rhodes intercepted and returned 21 yards to the Detroit 16.

“A play we needed to gain momentum, try to win the game, to kill the clock and it just was over,’’ Rhodes said.

Well, not completely. With 1:15 left, Forbath, who earlier in the game had an extra point and 53-yard field goal attempt blocked, lined up for a 25-yard field goal to supposedly ice the game.

The kick was blocked by cornerback Darius Slay and the Lions thought it had been returned 77 yards by Nevin Lawson for a touchdown. But Slay was called for being offside, and the Vikings got a first down and ran out the clock.

“I heard the thud when he blocked it and the guy running,’’ Zimmer said. “And then I heard they were way offsides, so then I knew it was over.”

Then the Vikings were really able to feel good as they headed back to Minnesota for a real Thanksgiving dinner.