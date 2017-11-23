Wolves still not saving the best for last

Entering the final frame with a 106-80 advantage, the Wolves allowed Orlando to open the fourth with a 19-1 run to close the gap and force Minnesota to sweat out another close result.

The most alarming thing, Jimmy Butler said after the game, is that it's becoming a trend. The Wolves were outscored 29-17 in the fourth quarter against Detroit on Sunday as the Pistons roared back to steal a victory.

And Minnesota was within four points of Charlotte at the start of the fourth on the road Monday before the Hornets pulled away by outscoring the Wolves 34-22.

In no way are these struggles anecdotal. The Wolves are far and away the worst fourth-quarter team in the NBA. They are being outscored by 15.4 points per 100 possessions in the final quarter, last in the league by six points. Keep in mind, the Wolves are outscoring their opponents by 0.3 points per 100 possessions in totality.

The fourth quarter is a major outlier.

"We just have to work at it," Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "The fourth quarter is different. We can't be casual. The intensity in the fourth quarter is different, so you have to execute. It comes down to being strong."

If that sounds familiar, it's because Thibodeau has been pushing that message since he came to Minnesota. Fans are still waiting for it to sink in and yield results. The fourth-quarter issues aren't knew for the Wolves, who were the third-worst fourth-quarter team last season.

Veteran additions were supposed to solve this problem.

Players such as Butler, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford appeared to be making an impact when Minnesota pulled out close games early this season. But even then, the Wolves were often getting thoroughly outplayed late only to make just enough plays in the final few minutes to salvage a victory.

Thibodeau says the Wolves need the defense to be at its best in the final quarter, but that's when it has been at its worst, with Minnesota surrendering 113.6 points per 100 possessions, 11 points worse than the Timberwolves' first-quarter defense.

"Even if we're not making shots in the fourth, your fourth-quarter defense has to be one of the best quarters you have," Gibson said. "Because that's the crunch time."

The Wolves have indeed not been making shots in the fourth. Minnesota has the league's third-worst fourth-quarter offense, shooting just 41.5 percent from the field. Part of that is because the ball stops moving in the fourth, when Minnesota averages more turnovers (4.4) than assists (4.0)

On Wednesday against the Magic, Jeff Teague said the Wolves were moving the ball and finding open teammates through three quarters, which generated some of Minnesota's best offense of the season.

Then in the fourth? "We stopped going to what was working," Teague said.

Ball movement stops, as do the buckets.

"We're just not playing well," Teague said. "I think we're starting not to move the ball. It's sticking. Running pick-and-rolls instead of where everybody feels it, touches it, is cutting, and getting (Karl-Anthony Towns) more involved."

Minnesota has not found its best players late in crucial situations. Towns got just one shot in the fourth quarter Wednesday; Butler took just one shot in the fourth quarter in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Something about Minnesota's fourth-quarter performance has to change soon. For three quarters, the Wolves are one of the better teams in the NBA. For the final 12 minutes, they're the worst.

"Possessions matter a lot more; you can't turn the ball over," Butler said. "You have to find ways to get stops. More than anything, you have to guard."