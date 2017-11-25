Shepard guides 'Dogs to win

The No. 8-ranked Mavericks (9-5) went 0-for-3 on the power play, putting four total shots on Shepard. Meanwhile, the No. 16 Bulldogs (7-6-2) produced a pair of short-handed chances on two of the three and while the breakaways failed to produce a goal, the kills gave the bench and 5,536 in attendance major boosts — specifically on the kill with less than eight minutes to play.

"They are not an easy team to play against," UMD coach Scott Sandelin said of the Mavericks, who UMD will play in Mankato on Jan. 23 in the second half of the series. "I don't think it was our best game, but our guys found a way to win. Our best player was our goalie, no question. We got some timely goals. A good win for our team, no question, against a very good hockey team."

Sophomore wing Riley Tufte, junior center Peter Krieger and freshman wing Nick Swaney scored the Bulldogs' goals with Tufte clinching the win with 1:27 remaining in the game.

Tufte came into Saturday without a point in his last five games. His team-best sixth goal of the season came on a rush that included senior wing Karson Kuhlman, who put the original shot on goal that Mavericks senior goalie Connor LaCouvee couldn't handle cleanly.

Tufte was right there on the doorstep to put UMD up by two.

"Coming down to the end, that win is going to be huge for us," Tufte said of his team boosting its nonconference record to 5-2-2. "It's really nice to get a goal like that late in the period, especially in a 2-1 game to make it 3-1. It was huge for us and huge for myself."

Swaney and sophomore wing Joey Anderson were both playing in their first game since going down with upper-body injuries Oct. 28. After three weeks of watching in the stands, both made immediate impacts.

Swaney, who was leading the team in scoring at the time of his injury, scored on an odd-man rush 12:22 into the game to give UMD a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal and eighth point in nine games this year.

Anderson then set up Krieger for a goal in the final 10 seconds of the first with Krieger beating his man up the middle to put away the rebound that came off a shot by Anderson on the rush.

"Two great players, it gives us a little more life," Kuhlman said of Swaney's and Anderson's returns. "You got a lot of trust in guys like that when they are on the ice. You know they are going to do the right things — get pucks out at the blue line, get pucks in and play 200 feet of the ice. That's what they are great at and that's what they showed tonight."

The Mavericks pulled within a goal five-plus minutes into the second period thanks to some slick stickwork and skating by sophomore defenseman Ian Scheid. He worked his way across the UMD zone from one faceoff circle to the other before backhanding a shot past Shepard.

• Freshman wing Kobe Roth and junior wing Billy Exell both missed Saturday's games due to injury.

• The Bulldogs return to NCHC play next weekend at Amsoil Arena to host Denver in a rematch of the 2017 NCAA championship game in Chicago, won 3-2 by the Pioneers. It's the first meeting between the two teams since the Frozen Four. It's also UMD last home series until Jan. 19-20 against North Dakota.

MS-Mankato 0-1-0—1 Minn. Duluth 2-0-1—3 First period — 1. UMD, Nick Swaney 3 (Mikey Anderson), 12:22; 2. UMD, Peter Krieger 4 (Joey Anderson, Nick Wolff), 19:50. Penalties — Krieger, UMD (tripping), 8:55. Second period — 3. MSUM, Ian Scheid 5 (Marc Michaelis, Jake Jaremko), 5:13. Penalties — Zeb Knutson, MSUM (goalie interference), 8:01; Nick Wolff (holding), 11:14. Third period — 4. UMD, Riley Tufte 6 (Karson Kuhlman, Scott Perunovich), 18:33. Penalties — Parker Tuomie, MSUM (tripping), 5:23; Perunovich, UMD (hooking), 12:49. Shots on goal — MSUM 14-7-13—34; UMD 8-12-6—26. Goalies — Connor LaCouvee, MSUM (26 shots-23 saves); Hunter Shepard, UMD (34-33). Power plays — MSUM 0-of-3; UMD 0-of-2. Referees — Scott Bokal, Andy Thackberry. Linesmen — Elliot Bucholz, Nick Biondich. Att. — 5,536.