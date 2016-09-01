Ray Fuchs will race in the Pro Outlaw class in his 1953 Studebaker during the Muscle Car Shootout at Brainerd International Raceway this weekend.

At Brainerd International Raceway, Labor Day weekend signals more than just the end of summer. It's a call out for American muscle.

The 28th annual Gopher State Timing Association Muscle Car Shootout features the grand finale of the three-race Muscle Car series on the drag strip and the Sports Car Club of America's Jack Pine Sprints on BIR's 2.5-mile Competition Road Course.

Fans can expect to see a slugfest on the drag strip as drivers battle for series championships in 13 classes, including the seven Heads-Up Classes, where speeds will top 200 mph and times will be around 6 seconds.

In Pro Outlaw, Ray Fuchs and his 1953 Studebaker are trying to dethrone two-time champ Rick Schmidt. Fuchs won the first two races and leads the standings but second-place Schmidt is still in striking range and is looking to three-peat..

Defending Outlaw champ Warren Peterson is one point behind Bubba Romanyshyn, but Bubba's wife is expecting, so he may be a no-show, opening the door for a repeat for Peterson if he can hold off third-place Greg Schmidt.

In King Street and Real Street Unlimited, brothers Chris and Dennis Orr are on top of the standings, respectively, with almost identical leads. Meanwhile, Robert Wilczek has been the racer to beat in the Real Street Natural class. He lost the championship by one point last year and is determined to win it outright this season. All three will be first-time winners if they can close the deal.

In True Street, Dan Gefre is in first and looking to repeat as champion, while 660 Outlaw Street is a dogfight between Brian Carpenter, who has won both events, and defending champ David Senderhauf, who is in second place but poised to steal the hardware from Carpenter.

The Competition Road Course will be hosting the SCCA Jack Pine Sprints. Regional SCCA drivers compete in various classes, including Vintage Racers. Fans can expect wheel-to-wheel racing on BIR's 13-turn road course. The event includes practice, qualifying and racing Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's schedule includes more attractions off the track, including a classic car show behind the main grandstand, activities for kids and live music by Blackout, which covers bands like Foo Fighters, Weezer, U2, Cheap Trick and Kid Rock.

On-site camping is free for the Muscle Car Shootout with the purchase of a multi-day ticket. Parking is free, daily admission is $25 and kids 12 and under are always free.