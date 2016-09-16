NASCAR: Will feuds, new rulings affect first race of Chase?

NASCAR Chevrolet drivers, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Jamie McMurray pose for a photo during NASCAR's Ready. Set. Chase. Launch Event at The Bridgeport Art Center's Skyline Loft on September 15, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Sarah Crabill/NASCAR via Getty Images

The landscape will be remarkably different when the Sprint Cup teams gather for the first race of the Chase at the Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday.

Feuds are simmering and Tony Stewart is back in a fighting mood. And NASCAR has posted notice that it will crack down on teams in the Chase who fail the post-race laser inspection or commit serious lug nut violations. Any of these scenarios could alter the outcome of this year's Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

When he initially tangled with Stewart at Richmond International Raceway last weekend, Ryan Newman was desperate to make the Chase - or even find a competitive team next year. Newman's silly post-race comments calling Stewart "bi-polar" and the more heinous hint that Stewart intentionally ran over Kevin Ward, Jr. in a 2014 sprint car accident will not help Newman during his coming free agency.

Looking ahead to the Chase, Newman will have to think about how to recover his waning career, so one wouldn't expect more contretemps from him.

Stewart, on the other hand, enters the postseason as a guy any other Chase drivers will now be at pains to race carefully, lest they give rise to Terrible Tony. That's too bad given that this is the accomplished driver's final season. Taking out the cars of five other drivers and team owners in addition to his own while retaliating at Richmond was inexcusable and Stewart needs to ask himself what kind of driver and team co-owner he wants to be in his final Chase.

The bitter post-Richmond words about Brad Kewslowski from Matt Kenseth, by comparison, marks another stage of a long-simmering feud between the two drivers at Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing. This tangle could well continue during the Chase and once again have an influence on the outcome.

A four-time race winner this season, Keselowski is one of the favorites to win a second championship and Kenseth, now 44, has diminishing chances to get his second title and first under the Chase format. He might have made it to the final round last year absent getting punted by Penske's Joey Logano in Kansas.

Although NASCAR continues to allow drivers to "have at it," rules infringements when it comes to post-race inspections have been massaged significantly.

Martin Truex, Jr., another postseason favorite, narrowly escaped Richmond without damaging his Furniture Row Racing's prospects. But that could change in the next 10 weeks.

At Richmond, Truex, Jr. was docked 35 points and Crew Chief Cole Pearn was fined $15,000 for failing to get their Toyota through the post-race Laser Inspection Station (LIS) after finishing third and leading the most laps. Since the penalty came before the Chase begins, Furniture Row will start the postseason with points re-set like the other eligible teams plus the six bonus points earned for two victories this season.

This week, NASCAR announced new rules procedures that could result in a driver who wins a race not automatically qualifying for the next round of the Chase. And points penalties could result in stunting a driver's chance to advance.

Introducing a new emphasis on a phrase in its rule book, NASCAR officials have declared a circumstance resulting in a race winner's victory being considered an "encumbered finish." Long dedicated to allowing a race winner's result to stand even in the face of rule violations discovered in post-race inspection, the sanctioning body has decided to make sure a driver and team can't win a championship by thumbing its nose at the rules. The specific rule the sanctioning body has in mind is the toe measurements of the rear wheels and tires. If both rear tires fail the post-race inspection, the result will be considered "encumbered" and if occurring at Homestead will not win a championship.

NASCAR officials, as usual, are allowing themselves leeway when it comes to what constitutes a serious rule violation beyond the stated toe-in rules.

Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition, went out of his way to recognize that the violation by Furniture Row was not severe enough to constitute an "encumbered finish" on the rear toe-in basis. But even so, a P4 level penalty of 35 points for any Chase result and the possibility that NASCAR may not count a victory toward advancement to the next round are likely to be strong deterrents for fiddling with just one rear wheel tire's toe settings.

So far this season, the teams of Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Furniture Row have been issued points penalties for failing to pass the LIS. The majority of those violations have resulted from improper rear tire alignment, i.e. toe settings.

The other part of the "encumbered victory" rules announced this week includes the policing of lug nuts. If 17 of 20 lug nuts or fewer are in place for a winning car, the victory will not count toward advancing in the Chase. The special aspect of this "17 or less" rule is the automatic disqualification of the result in the final race at Homestead if it is committed by one of the four teams trying to win the Sprint Cup.

Both the post-race trip through the LIS and the lug nut rules are new to this season. Previously this year, NASCAR has fined suspended crew chiefs if one lug nut was missing in post-race inspection. Going forward, it would take two missing lug nuts to result in a crew chief suspension of one race plus a fine. If one lug nut is missing, a team will be fined $10,000 and a second violation would cost $20,000.

So look for some cars to be missing a lug nut in post-race inspection during the Chase, given the rewards of a Sprint Cup. But it's less likely teams will be failing a post-race laser inspection or show up with more than one lug missing.

Will this alter the balance of power when it comes to performance and pit stops? The teams eligible for the Chase that have been winning are likely to continue winning. But it's highly possible one driver gets caught out by the stricter approach to post-race inspections. Meanwhile, drivers may want to beware of the No. 14 of Stewart even when running for ninth or 10th place.

By Jonathan Ingram, The Sports Xchange