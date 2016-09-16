Drag Racing: BIR ET finals team set to defend title

Forty drag racers from Brainerd International Raceway will defend its championship during the NHRA West Central Summit Racing ET Finals at Heartland Park in Topeka, Kan., this weekend.

BIR's drag racing team will compete against teams from 15 other tracks in the NHRA's West Central Division, which stretches from Wyoming to Wisconsin and from Colorado to Kansas, including part of Canada. More than 450 racers are expected to compete.

The racers on BIR's team earned their way onto the roster based on the success they've had in BIR's Bracket Drag Racing Series, a six-weekend, 12-race series with one weekend left (Oct. 1-2). Racers on the team are at the top of the point standings in their respective classes.

The ET Finals have five classes: Super Pro, Pro ET, Sportsman, Pro Bike and High School. At stake are individual and team honors, prize money and contingency awards. Some drivers have a shot at earning a trip to compete for a national championship in Pomona, Calif., during the NHRA's Auto Club Finals in November.

Racers competing for the trip to Pomona are those selected for the Race of Champions. Each team identifies one racer in each of the five classes to represent the team in the Race of Champions. Racers are paired up in an elimination format by class to determine class champions, who advance to compete against the top drivers from the NHRA's other six divisions for a national championship in Pomona.

Competing for BIR in the Race of Champions are Brian Johnson of Nowthen (Super Pro), Bryce Miller of Maple Lake (Pro ET), Brandon Schmall of Lino Lakes (Sportsman) and Kyle Lundberg of Isanti (Pro Bike).

BIR's ET Finals Team

Super Pro

Kyle Loeffelholz of Shafer, Mike Campbell of Roseville, Mike Casteel of Thief River Falls, Larry Wiebusch Sr of Coon Rapids, Jenna Jahnke of Stillwater, Brandon Schmall of Lino Lakes, Mike Anderson of St. Joseph, Jim Higgins of South Haven, Gary Loeffelholz of Shafer, Toby Giese of Kandiyohi, Tanner Schiffner of West Fargo, N.D., Dan Narusiewicz of St. Paul Park

Sportsman

Steve Elzy of Lindstrom, Lee Dugdale of Scandia, Jerry Hieb of Maple Grove, Troy Luberda of Foley, Rory Emmans of Nowthen, Joe Moriarty Sr. of Ham Lake, Scott Dugdale of Stacy

Pro ET

Wally Higby of Maple Grove, Reno Loeffelholz of Shafer, Travis Reutzel of Howard Lake, Tevin Zavadil of Clearwater, Bob Ingman of Andover, Joe Howell of Annandale, Nick Engler of South Haven, Joe Schmall of Lino Lakes, Dave Engler of Ramsey, Scott Dugdale of Stacy

Pro Bike

Brad Harder of Waconia, Jim Paulson of Stacy

High School

Zach Zavadil of Clearwater, Emma McFarland of Sabin

Alternates

Russ Elzy of Becker, Steve Roehrs of Frederic, Wis.