Cole Casteel and his 1966 Chevrolet Belair launch from the starting line during the Bracket Drag Racing Series event July 30 at Brainerd International Raceway.

There's a lot on the line for drivers in Brainerd International Raceway's Bracket Drag Racing Series this weekend.

It's the sixth and final weekend of the series, meaning champions will be decided in 10 classes Sunday. More than 250 drivers will have one last chance to earn points toward a championship so every round of racing will be critical.

The weekend is also important for another reason—it's Wally weekend. Saturday's race is the annual National Dragster Challenge, where the winners of the Super Pro, Pro ET, Sportsman, Pro Bike/Sled, Street Trophy and Comp Trophy classes will win a gold Wally trophy.

Saturday's race is also the NHRA Summit Racing Junior Drag Racing League Challenge where youths who win the three Junior Dragster classes win a Wally trophy. The three classes are Junior Dragster Advanced (ages 13-18),

Junior Dragster Intermediate (10-12) and Junior Dragster Novice (8-9).

The Bracket Drag Racing Series features some of the best amateur racing in the Midwest showcasing dragsters, cars, trucks, bikes, snowmobiles and Junior Dragsters.

The weekend starts Friday with a Test & Tune day. The racing program Saturday and Sunday begins with a round of time trials, followed by elimination rounds. Winners are crowned both days, giving drivers two chances to grab series points.

Daily admission is $25, with youths 12 and under free. Parking is free as well. On-site camping is free with purchase of a multi-day ticket.