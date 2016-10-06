Gary Loeffelholz's 2004 Mustang typically is one of the fastest cars in Brainerd International Raceway's Bracket Drag Racing Series, flying down the dragstrip in 7.4 seconds at 180 mph.

So nobody was more surprised than Loeffelholz when he coasted across the finish line Saturday at 81 mph for the win. It was not just any win. It was the finals of the Super Pro class, with a Wally trophy going to the winner.

"I was waiting for (Terry Pease's) win light to go on (above the scoreboard), but it never did," Loeffelholz said. "And then my win light came on when I rolled across the finish line — I couldn't believe it."

In Street Trophy Sunday, Bob Gillespie of Brainerd defeated Heather Ingman of Andover in the finals.

In Junior Dragster Advanced Sunday, Chandler Niemeyer of Brainerd defeated Sydney Thompson of Nowthen.

Trevor Jelinski of Little Falls was runner-up in Junior Dragster Advanced Saturday.

Loeffelholz's journey to the winner's circle was an unusual one. It started Saturday morning when the track was blanketed with fog, which didn't lift until about 10:30 a.m., putting the day's racing program about 90 minutes behind. With 350 racers competing, and seasonally short days, racing was going to run until sunset.

With 115 cars in the Super Pro class, Loeffelholz and Pease won their way to the finals, just as the sun was setting. They were the last pair to run for the day.

After leaving the starting line, Loeffelholz's Mustang veered toward the center line, resulting in the split-second decision to let off the gas and concede the win to Pease and his 1953 Thames panel truck. Unfortunately for Pease, he was ahead of Loeffelholz and couldn't see what was going on. He kept his foot on the gas and "broke out," meaning he went too fast.

In addition, Loeffelholz won a Wally trophy, as did the nine other winners Saturday in the annual National Dragster Challenge, where all the winners take home a Wally trophy that are a scaled-down version of the trophies the stars of the NHRA win.

The weekend race, which included another round of class winners Sunday, signaled the end of the six-weekend, 12-race Bracket Drag Racing Series, where drivers compete for series points leading to a series championship in 11 different classes.

RESULTS SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Super Pro: Finals: Jenna Jahke of Stillwater def. Jeff Anderson of Sartell

Pro ET: Finals: Steve Stockton of Colfax, Wis. def. Chuck Roycraft of Minnetonka

Sportsman: Finals: Shawn Carlson of Elbow Lake def. Brandon Schmall of Lino Lakes

Pro Bike/Sled: Finals: Mike Bolander of Mora def. Kelley Fager of Cedar

Comp Trophy: Finals: Dennis Olmstead of Fargo, N.D. def. Brandon Kellen of St. Cloud

Street Trophy: Finals: Bob Gillespie of Brainerd def. Heather Ingman of Andover

Junior Dragster Advanced: Finals: Chandler Niemeyer of Brainerd def. Sydney Thompson of Nowthen

Junior Dragster Intermediate: Finals: Riley Luberda of Foley def. Samantha Cielinski of Gilman

Junior Dragster Novice: Finals: Megan Cielinski of Gilman def. Brody Thompson of Nowthen

RESULTS SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Super Pro: Finals: Gary Loeffelholz of Shafer def. Terry Pease of Duluth

Pro ET: Finals: Mel Knott of Prior Lake def. Wally Higby of Maple Grove

Sportsman: Finals: Dan Butler of Fargo, N.D. def. Brandon Schmall of Lino Lakes

Pro Bike/Sled: Finals: Cameron Belisle of Hugo def. Josh Lavelle of Rice

Comp Trophy: Finals: Guy Stengel of Blaine def. Emma McFarland of Sabin

Street Trophy: Finals: Luke Schneider of St. Joseph def. Mike Simons of Pine City

Junior Dragster Advanced: Finals: Sydney Haben of Hibbing def. Trevor Jelinski of Little Falls

Junior Dragster Intermediate: Finals: Riley Luberda of Foley def. Dylan Dancer of Foley

Junior Dragster Novice: Finals: Daniel Dancer of Foley def. Brody Thompson of Nowthen

Junior Dragster Youth: Finals: Addyson Scheleck of St. Cloud def. Daniela Krech of Inver Grove Heights