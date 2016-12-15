Racing: Former BIR driving instructor dies

A 2-time starter at the Indianapolis 500, Johnson introduced John Menard to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The native of Eau Claire, Wis., who was critically injured in a passenger car accident in Brainerd in 2011, rose to prominence in the late 1970s by winning the SCCA Super Vee Nationals at Road Atlanta in 1976 and USAC's Mini Indy championship in 1977. Johnson also raced on the ice during the winter and became friends with Menard, whose lumber company empire was beginning to blossom.

The Menard Lumber Lightning-Offy came to IMS in 1980 but Johnson didn't make a qualifying attempt. They returned the next May in a Lightning-Chevy only to be bumped after posting what appeared to be a safe speed.

In 1982, Menard purchased a new Eagle and put in a normally-aspirated Chevy and Johnson qualified 14th and finished ninth at Indy. He missed the show in 1983 but came back the following year to qualify ninth-fastest and finished eighth — just behind Bobby Rahal and just ahead of Danny Ongais — with a March-Cosworth.

Johnson crashed during practice in May of 1985 and his career ended in 1986 when he pounded the wall during practice—breaking both feet and suffering a lumbar spinal fracture.

In 36 IndyCar starts, his best finish was sixth at Atlanta in '82. He continued racing by starting a custom painting business. His "Just Herm Design" helmets became popular with many drivers in IndyCar, NHRA and motorcycle racing.

