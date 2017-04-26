Stock Car Racing: Track champs among feature winners during opener
BARROWS—Two 2016 track champions scored feature wins in the season opener Saturday at North Central Speedway.
Brendon Yamry captured the checkered flat in the Sport Compacts feature and Billy Kendall won the Modified feature.
KLICK! Photo Gallery - North Central Speedway Season Opener
117 photos from the North Central Speedway season opener. Brainerd Dispatch - Kelly Humphrey
Klick to View! - bit.ly/2oIb4lO
Other winners were Timothy Gonska, Gerry Nohner, Jake Hagemann and Jake Goetze. MCA Sport Compacts Feature: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Curt Derichs, 3-Derek Stanoch IMCA Hobby Stocks Feature: 1-Timothy Gonska, 2-Robert Young Jr., 3-Corey Hill NCS Mod 4s Feature: 1-Gerry Nohner, 2-Drue Fletcher, 3-Jerry Esler IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds Feature: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-David Siercks, 3-Stacy Nelson-OConnell NCS Super Stock Feature: 1-Jake Goetze, 2-Eric Martini, 3-Seth Kramer IMCA Modifieds Feature: 1-Billy Kendall, 2-Jason Strand, 3-Rob Vanmil