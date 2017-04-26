Stock Car Racing: Track champs among feature winners during opener

Micro sprint cars race Saturday at North Central Speedway. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

Sport mods race Saturday at North Central Speedway. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

BARROWS—Two 2016 track champions scored feature wins in the season opener Saturday at North Central Speedway.

Brendon Yamry captured the checkered flat in the Sport Compacts feature and Billy Kendall won the Modified feature.