Stock Car Racing: 9 features end first half of season at NCS

The first half ended Saturday handing out three WWE belts from rain-shortened races last week and with six more regular feature races following.

The Shawn Fletcher team was a big winner as Fletcher took the belt with a 20-lap win. Teammate AJ Viehauser followed with his first feature win of the season in the nightcap race.

Fletcher holds a 17-point margin over Ryan Canon in the points race.

Jerry Esler is battling Dean Blanchard for the top spot in the Mod 4 class and Esler scored a win in the make-up feature, but caused a caution flag in the regular feature and was unable to get back into the top three in a race won by Mitchell Hribar. Esler holds a 4-point advantage over Blanchard Jr.

Eric Martini won the Super Stock feature but the real battle for points was between Jake Goetze and Setk Kramer. Goetze finished second with Kramer third. Goetze maintains an 8-point lead over Kramer in the points chase.

While the Super Stock and Mod 4 points chases are close, the other four classes have leaders with margins that may be difficult to overcome.

Along with Fletcher's 17-point lead in the Modified class, Derek Stanoch holds a 25-point edge in the Sport Compact class. Robert Young is a plus-19 over Corey Hill in Hobby Stocks. David Siercks has a 15-point edge over Jake Hagemann.

Hagemann is working to close that gap with wins last week in the race for the belt and following that with a feature win Saturday. Siercks kept that damage to a minimum with a third-place finish.

Other winners Saturday included Curt Derichs in the make-up race and Stanoch winning the regularly scheduled feature.

David Dosh made it to the winner's' circle in the Hobby Stock feature.

June 24 WWE feature winners

MCA Sport Compacts:

Feature: 1-Curt Derichs, 2-Brendon Yamry, 3-Derek Stanoch

NCS Mod 4s:

Feature: 1-Jerry Esler, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Dean Blanchard Jr.

IMCA Modifieds:

Feature: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Lance Schilling, 3-Aaron Johnson

July 1 Results

MCA Sport Compacts:

Feature: 1-Derek Stanoch, 2-Curt Derichs, 3-Brendon Yamry

Heat 1: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Curt Derichs, 3-Derek Stanoch

Heat 2: 1-Terry Blowers, 2-Lexy Kastner, 3-PeeWee Kuhnau

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Feature: 1-David Dosh, 2-Robert Young Jr., 3-Joe Gonska

Heat 1: 1-Timothy Gonska, 2-Robert Young Jr., 3-Joe Gonska

Heat 2: 1-Chris Seidel, 2-David Dosh, 3-Mike Patnode

NCS Mod 4s:

Feature: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Jess Geesey

Heat 1: 1-Chad Funt, 2-Jerry Esler, 3-Jess Geesey

Heat 2: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Dean Blanchard Jr., 3-Drue Fletcher

IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds:

Feature: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-Troy Jordan, 3-David Siercks

Heat 1: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-David Siercks, 3-Brent Thompson

NCS Super Stock:

Feature: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Jake Goetze, 3-Seth Kramer

Heat 1: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Seth Kramer, 3-Jared Zimpel

Heat 2: 1-Jake Goetze, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Josh Zimpel

IMCA Modifieds:

Feature: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Justin Jones, 3-Eric Martini

Heat 1: 1-Erick Thiesse, 2-Lance Schilling, 3-Shawn Fletcher

Heat 2: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Eric Martini, 3-Ryan Canon