Driver dies in high-speed crash at BIR

    Racer killed in crash at BIR

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:33 p.m.

    A racer was killed in a crash at Brainerd International Raceway Sunday afternoon.

    The racetrack was hosting the annual BIR Show and Go with 100-mile feature races for the Trans Am Series, which included the Sports Car Club of America on the road course.

    With the series—Mustangs, Corvettes, Camaros and Challengers—were set to run side-by-side on BIR's 2.5 mile Competition Road Course. The Trans Am series has a long history at the raceway going back to 1969.

    For updated, complete story Click Here.

