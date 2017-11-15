Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Men's College Basketball: Raiders' Jenkins player of week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:30 a.m.
    Keonte' Jenkins

    Keonte' Jenkins of the Central Lakes College Raiders is the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Northern Division Player of the Week ending Sunday.

    The sophomore guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., scored 24 points in a season-opening 95-75 win over Leech Lake Tribal College last weekend. Jenkins collected five boards and was 9 of 10 from the field including 2-for-2 from three-point range. He was also 4 of 4 from the free throw line and had a pair of blocks.

    Jenkins and the Raiders host United Tribes Technical College at 7 p.m. Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballmen's college basketballCentral Lakes College RaidersKeonte' Jenkins
    Advertisement
    randomness