Men's College Basketball: Raiders' Jenkins player of week
Keonte' Jenkins of the Central Lakes College Raiders is the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Northern Division Player of the Week ending Sunday.
The sophomore guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., scored 24 points in a season-opening 95-75 win over Leech Lake Tribal College last weekend. Jenkins collected five boards and was 9 of 10 from the field including 2-for-2 from three-point range. He was also 4 of 4 from the free throw line and had a pair of blocks.
Jenkins and the Raiders host United Tribes Technical College at 7 p.m. Friday.