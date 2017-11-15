Men's College Basketball: Raiders' Jenkins player of week

The sophomore guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., scored 24 points in a season-opening 95-75 win over Leech Lake Tribal College last weekend. Jenkins collected five boards and was 9 of 10 from the field including 2-for-2 from three-point range. He was also 4 of 4 from the free throw line and had a pair of blocks.

Jenkins and the Raiders host United Tribes Technical College at 7 p.m. Friday.