Jenkins finished 14-for-28 from the floor and swished 9 of 11 free throws. Various Wilson added 14 points and Al-Jureau Ray collected 10 rebounds for the Raiders who led 43-38 at the half.

United Tribes 38 57—95

Central Lakes 43 46—89

UNITED TRIBES

Montel Carlow 7, Derek Pendleton 1, Sam Pendleton 16, Rob McClain 16, Shayden Keplin 5, Jacob Martin 11, Xavier Norris 21, Robert Beaulieu 8, Ernest Grant 2, Tommy Williams 7, Bearpaw Mosley 1. FG 41-79 (51.9 percent), FT 7-11 (63.6 percent). 3-point 6-6.

CENTRAL LAKES

Isaiah Prouty 6, Keonte' Jenkins 38, Osirus Washington 5, Jordan Thompson 8, Sonam Paichang 8, Al-Jureau Ray 6, Noah Champion 4, Various Wilson 14. FG 35-79 (44.3 percent), FT 14-16 (87.5 percent). 3-point 5-5. Overall: 1-1. Next: Northeast Community College (Iowa) at Central Lakes 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.