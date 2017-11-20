Men's College Basketball: Raiders rally for win

The Hawks secured a 77-76 lead thanks to an Allen Anderson 3-pointer, but Jenkins two free throws helped the Raiders improve to 1-1. Jenkins led all scorers with 30 points. He was 5-of-5 from the free throw line, including the final two points.

A dunk by Jenkins gave CLC a 76-67 lead with 1:21 left to play, but the Hawks rallied with a 10-point run, capped off by Anderson's 3-pointer.

Shamar Newman came off the bench to add 10 points for the Raiders and Various Wilson finished with a team-high 13 rebounds and six points.

CLC shot 46 percent from the field, including 52 percent from 3-point.

Northeast 30 47—77

Central Lakes 40 38—78

NORTHEAST

Allen Anderson 20, Brandon Villalpando 3, Jeremiah Goeden 9, Julius Sakinis 5, Melkisedek 17, Steve Wooden 10, Moses Byekwaso 7, Jaquan Sanders 6. FG 27-63 (43 percent), FT 14-19 (74 percent). 3-point 9-24 (37 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Cameron LeShore, Isaiah Prouty, Phil Conner, Keonte' Jenkins, Osirus Washington, Jordan Thompson, Sonam Paichang, Willie Morris, Shamar Newman, Al-Jureau Ray, Thomas Kornbaum, Noah Champion, Randall Douvier, Various Wilson, Dylan McLain . FG 29-63 (46 percent), FT 7-7 (100 percent). 3-point 13-25 (52 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: CLC at Ridgewater 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.